Intel Launches Hybrid Processors: Uncompromised PC Experiences for Innovative Form-Factors

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,264
Excited? Opinion?

""Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel's vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel's deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future," said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms."

https://www.techpowerup.com/268337/...ed-pc-experiences-for-innovative-form-factors
 
J

jeremyshaw

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 26, 2009
Messages
12,316
While the big.LITTLE approach is probably interesting for laptops, it's not to interesting (IMO) for desktop use.
However, taking interposers/IO dies to the next level with active interposers is definitely something interesting on a technical side.

I still think it should have come with at least 2 big cores.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top