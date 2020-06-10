Intel Launches Hybrid Processors: Uncompromised PC Experiences for Innovative Form-Factors

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,264
Excited? Opinion?
""Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel's vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel's deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future," said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms."
https://www.techpowerup.com/268337/...ed-pc-experiences-for-innovative-form-factors
""Intel Core processors with Intel Hybrid Technology are the touchstone of Intel's vision for advancing the PC industry by taking an experience-based approach to designing silicon with a unique combination of architectures and IPs. Combined with Intel's deepened co-engineering with our partners, these processors unlock the potential for innovative device categories of the future," said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms."
https://www.techpowerup.com/268337/...ed-pc-experiences-for-innovative-form-factors