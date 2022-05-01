Intel launches AV1 Video encoder and decoder for processors with more efficiency and less power

Intel launches AV1 Video encoder and decoder for processors with more efficiency and less powerBy Jason R. Wilson / Apr 29, 2022 16:22 EDT
Intel is a founding member of the Alliance for Open Media, so it is no surprise that it has created a new and more efficient video codec to become more widely available for content creators, end-users, and streaming providers. The company has released version 1.0, offering open-source, scalable video technology for encoding and decoding in CPUs. Intel's further AV1 decoding appeared in the company's Xe-LP GPUs as early as two years ago. Even better about Intel's newest version is that it is fully compatible with all current processors.