Intel launches AV1 Video encoder and decoder for processors with more efficiency and less power

By Jason R. Wilson / Apr 29, 2022 16:22 EDT

Intel is a founding member of the Alliance for Open Media, so it is no surprise that it has created a new and more efficient video codec to become more widely available for content creators, end-users, and streaming providers. The company has released version 1.0, offering open-source, scalable video technology for encoding and decoding in CPUs. Intel's further AV1 decoding appeared in the company's Xe-LP GPUs as early as two years ago. Even better about Intel's newest version is that it is fully compatible with all current processors.
 
