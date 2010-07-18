Intel K series relieve CPU multiplier limitation-Core i7-875K OC performance Review

FINAL FANTASY XIV => 3331As the different 3D benchmark software, the score has 5~15% higher.4.2GHz Core i7-875K has better performance as running 3D software.TemperatureStandby - 43~37CPU Full Speed - 71~89Intel Burn Test v2.4，Stress Level MaximumAs OC to 4.2GHz, it also needs to raise the voltage quite much.So you can see the temperature is high as running at full speed. This is the price for OC by air cooling.Power ConsumptionStandby - 172WCPU Full Speed - 339WPower consumption result is similar with temperature. Its almost same in standby but raise a lot in full speed mode.4.2GHz standby and full speed difference is 167W. Its more than 2 times more.Finally, pull clock to 4508MHz and make CPU-Z certificate.Even if you pull the CPU voltage, CPU clock still can be higher but may not be able to pass the burning test and cannot use for long time.I prefer to OC the system under air cooling and can be stable. It will be more useful for most users.Intel Core i7-875K current price is around 11700NTD, about 363USD.The previous top LGA 1156 is Core i7-870 and the price is 19000NTD, around 589USD.The channel has off shelf the Core i7-870 and replace by 875K which is higher C/P value.You can see Intel top LGA 1156 CPU price drop to let user pay less for buying.The price of 875K and 860 are very close.875K is also unlock, so the C/P is not lower than 860.If you are planning to buy Core i7-860, you can also consider Core i7-875K.Most user worry about the OC needs to have good capability of MB and DDR3, so they give up in the beginning.The unlock 875K make OC be easier. The user only need to set the ratio and voltage.I do hope Intel can have more SKU than 875K/655K. They also can consider to have more entry LGA 1156 CPU for choosing.