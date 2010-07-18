  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel K series relieve CPU multiplier limitation-Core i7-875K OC performance Review

Intel has launched LGA 1156 structure around 1 year, and the CPU product line is also plenty.
If we divided into Chipset, P55 is mainly for Core i5-750/Core i7-860 and 870.
They are 4C/4T or 4C/8T structure, more CPU Cores, better performance and ATX form factor MB.
Another 2 chipset are H55/H57. H57 is not popular due to its high price.
H55 is mainly for All In One. The CPU built-in GPU is the new design.
Main CPU product line has Core i3-5X0/Core i5-6X0 2 series, and they are 2C/4T Cores mainly.

Of course, both series CPU can be installed with P55/H55.
But P55 has no VGA output function, you still need external VGA with Core i3-5X0/Core i5-6X0.
Core i5-750/Core i7-860&#12289;870 CPU dont built-in GPU. Even install in H55still need external VGA.
Users need to understand the LGA 1156 features you need to pay attention to.

Normally, Intel has un-locked CPU known as Extreme Edition.
The price usually is around 999USD. The models are LGA 1336 Core i7 965/975/980X.
Or LGA 775 platform has QX6850/QX9775. The models above are Intel Extreme Edition un-locked CPU.
LGA 1156 hasnt seen this segment CPU since launched.
Intel finally launched 2 LGA 1156 Unlock CPU on 6/1.
The code is Core i7-875K for P55 MB and Core i5-655K for H55/H57 MB.
LGA 1156 platform unlock CPU called K series.

This review is about Intel Core i7-875K
Clock is 2.93GHz, supports Turbo Boost can reach 3.6GHz performance.
Physical 4 Cores with Hyper-Threading, total can achieve 8 threads named 4C/8T.
45nm manufacturing, 8MB L3 Cache and its all top spec in LGA 1156.
i7875k01.jpg


Core i7-875K back can see the difference in every version and design.
i7875k02.jpg


MB is GIGABYTE P55A-UD4P, which is hi-end P55 design and spec.
The price is around 7000NTD. In P55 market, its mid-high end market position.
i7875k03.jpg


Smart Dual LAN, 3X USB Power, On/Off Charge port.
The features above are GIGABYTE main technology for UD4P.
i7875k04.jpg


Support SATA3 and ATI CrossFireX
i7875k05.jpg


Provide CPU 12-phase PWM, and 2-phase for memory.
i7875k06.jpg


Configuration
CPU: Intel Core i7-875K
MB: GIGABYTE P55A-UD4P
DRAM: CORSAIR DOMINATOR-GT CMG4GX3M2A2000C8
VGA: ATI Radeon HD 5830
HD: Intel X25-V 40GB RAID 0
POWER: be quiet! power4 DELUXE 530W
Cooler: Mega Shadow Deluxe Edition
OS: Windows7 Ultimate 64bit
i7875k07.jpg


Default Setting
CPU 133.2 X 24 => 3197.8MHz
DDR3 1598.8 CL6 6-6-24 1T

Hyper PI 32M X8=> 18m 33.250s
CPUMARK 99=> 496
i7875kdpi.png


CrystalMark 2004R3 => 236739
i7875kdcm.png


CINEBENCH R11.5
CPU => 5.44 pts
CPU(Single Core) => 1.08 pts
i7875kdcb.png
 
PCMark Vantage => 15310
i7875kdpcvan.png


Core i7-875K already has very high performance at default clock as with Turbo Boost OC technology.
As per CPU utilization rate, the clock will be in between 2.93~3.60GHz. It should be affordable for most application.

Sandra Memory Bandwidth - 19460 MB/s
EVEREST Memory Read - 14717 MB/s
i7875kd1600mem.png


Even though LGA 1156 has dual channel structure, not like as triple channel in LGA 1366, so the DDR3 bandwidth is lower.
Core i7 CPU built-in Memory Controller design makes LGA1156 DDR3 bandwidth be higher than dual channel PC platform over 1.5 times more.

PSU is be quiet! latest power4 DELUXE 530W which is high C/P value product.
100% Japanese solid capacitors, 12cm low acoustic fan, 2-way 12V output designs.
i7875k08.jpg


In this CPU Core i7-875K and VGA HD5830 platform, it can adequate OC or high loading system.
530W is also enough for ATI CrossFireX
i7875k09.jpg


3D Performance
3DMark Vantage => P14430
CPU SCORE => 19866
GPU SCORE => 13224
i7875kd3dvan.png


StreetFighter IV Benchmark
1920 X 1200 => 168.64FPS
i7875kdstf4.jpg


DEVIL MAY CRY4
1280 X 1024 => 146.92/131.13/182.86/100.72 fps
i7875kddmc4.jpg


FINAL FANTASY XIV => 3076
i7875kdff13.jpg


3D gaming performance is relied on VGA capability.
However, the higher performance CPU can enhance 3D performance around 10-20%.
Core i7-875K performance is quite high standard, so when you use with ATI HD5380 for better 3D.

Temperature
Stnadby - 37~40
i7875kdtidle.png


CPU Full Load - 53~59
Intel Burn Test v2.4&#65292;Stress Level Maximum
i7875kdtfull.png


Under room temperature is 28&#8451;, CPU full speed is still lower than 60&#8451;.
For 4C/8T spec, Core i7-875K temperature is very good.
 
Power Consumption
Standby - 141W
I7875KDWIDLE.jpg


CPU Full Load - 217W
i7875kdwfull.jpg


CPU standby and full load power consumption difference is 76W. The difference is still in acceptable range.
The standby is 141W, but most power consumption is by hi-end VGA...

HDD Test
Using Intel mainstream version SSD, X25-V 40GB, for RAID 0
i7875k10.jpg


X25-V 40GB official spec is reading 170 MB/s and writing 35 MB/s
i7875k11.jpg


HD Tune Pro 4.01 Benchmark Average 355.9 MB/s&#65292;Access Time 0.1ms
ATTO DISK Benchmark over 128k test can achieve 392 MB/s for reading and 89 MB/s for writing.
CrystalDiskMark - 390.8 Mb/s for reading and 86.74 MB/s for writing.
i7875kdhdd1.png


FDEBENCH test result is 327.6 Mb/s for reading and 89.8 MB/s for writing.
i7875kdhdd2.png


X25-V 40GB spec is lower performance than X25-M 80GB, reading 250 MB/s and writing 70 MB/s.
However, I recommend users can buy X25-V 40GB for RAID 0. The cost is similar and the RAID0 capacity is 80GB also.
Also, X25-V RAID 0 performance can reach over 320~350 MB/s for reading and writing is similar with X25-M, is above 80 MB/s.
This combo is better than buy just one X25-M 80GB. 4K, writing performance, is also the special strength of Intel SSD.

OC Performance
First of all, you can refer to my BIOS fine tune set up for 200/2000
BIOS Main page
i7875kb01.jpg


i7875kb02.jpg


Core i7-875K ratio range : X9~X62
i7875kb03.jpg


DDR3 Setup
i7875kb04.jpg
 
Voltage setup page
i7875kb05.jpg


CPU Feature
i7875kb06.jpg


If you want to pull high CPU/DRAM frequency, you need to fine tune QPI/Vtt Voltage base on each CPU capability.
If you enable Hyper-Threading to let CPU be 4C/8T, the CPU Voltage also depends on its capability.
During test, Core i7-875K OC voltage is very well.
200/2000 at 4.2GHz only need QPI/Vtt Voltage 1.210V and CPU Vcore 1.3000~1.32500V to be stable for all test.


CPU 200 X 21 => 4200MHz
DDR3 2000 CL8 8-8-24 1T

Hyper PI 32M X8=> 14m 28.968s
CPUMARK 99=> 653
i7875kopi.png


CrystalMark 2004R3 => 297430
i7875kocm.png


CINEBENCH R11.5
CPU => 7.17 pts
CPU(Single Core) => 1.43 pts
i7875kocb.png


PCMark Vantage => 17389
i7875kopcvan.png


As OC Core i7-875K to 4.2GHz, the performance increases around 20~30%.
The stabilized voltage only needs 1.296V~1.328V.
Its really excellent and can show how mature for Intel CPU manufacture is.

Sandra Memory Bandwidth - 24460 MB/s
EVEREST Memory Read - 19253 MB/s
i7875ko2000mem.png


DDR3 bandwidth is also very high after OC.
Overall DDR3 performance increases around 25~30%. Its very close to LGA 1366.

3D Performance
3DMark Vantage => P16431
CPU SCORE => 25766
GPU SCORE => 14660
i7875ko3dvan.png


StreetFighter IV Benchmark
1920 X 1200 => 181.90FPS
i7875kostf4.jpg


DEVIL MAY CRY4
1280 X 1024 => 157.43/142.07/192.42/110.61 fps
i7875kodmc4.jpg
 
FINAL FANTASY XIV => 3331
i7875koff13.jpg


As the different 3D benchmark software, the score has 5~15% higher.
4.2GHz Core i7-875K has better performance as running 3D software.

Temperature
Standby - 43~37
i7875kotidle.png


CPU Full Speed - 71~89
Intel Burn Test v2.4&#65292;Stress Level Maximum
i7875kotfull.png


As OC to 4.2GHz, it also needs to raise the voltage quite much.
So you can see the temperature is high as running at full speed. This is the price for OC by air cooling.

Power Consumption
Standby - 172W
i7875kowidle.jpg


CPU Full Speed - 339W
i7875kowfull.jpg


Power consumption result is similar with temperature. Its almost same in standby but raise a lot in full speed mode.
4.2GHz standby and full speed difference is 167W. Its more than 2 times more.

Finally, pull clock to 4508MHz and make CPU-Z certificate.
i7875ko45g.png


windwithme OC Intel Core i7-875K 4.5GHz Certified

Even if you pull the CPU voltage, CPU clock still can be higher but may not be able to pass the burning test and cannot use for long time.
I prefer to OC the system under air cooling and can be stable. It will be more useful for most users.

Intel Core i7-875K current price is around 11700NTD, about 363USD.
The previous top LGA 1156 is Core i7-870 and the price is 19000NTD, around 589USD.
The channel has off shelf the Core i7-870 and replace by 875K which is higher C/P value.
You can see Intel top LGA 1156 CPU price drop to let user pay less for buying.

The price of 875K and 860 are very close.
875K is also unlock, so the C/P is not lower than 860.
If you are planning to buy Core i7-860, you can also consider Core i7-875K.

Most user worry about the OC needs to have good capability of MB and DDR3, so they give up in the beginning.
The unlock 875K make OC be easier. The user only need to set the ratio and voltage.
I do hope Intel can have more SKU than 875K/655K. They also can consider to have more entry LGA 1156 CPU for choosing. :)
 
ahh, this guy again. Actually I think its pretty cool the amount of work he puts into his "review"
 
4.5GHz overclock on air, thats very impressive for a 45nm CPU :eek:
 
windwithme has been doing these wonderful reviews for years over on xtreme and is a master overclocker and great photographer too.
 
Thanks for all that information, dude. I've got a friend I'm getting a build together for, this might be its CPU, afterall. :)
 
i love your reviews, i actually read all the ones you posted over at XS. kudos to you for taking the time to do all these!
 
