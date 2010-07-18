Intel K series relieve CPU multiplier limitation-Core i7-875K OC performance Review

windwithme
Intel has launched LGA 1156 structure around 1 year, and the CPU product line is also plenty.
If we divided into Chipset, P55 is mainly for Core i5-750/Core i7-860 and 870.
They are 4C/4T or 4C/8T structure, more CPU Cores, better performance and ATX form factor MB.
Another 2 chipset are H55/H57. H57 is not popular due to its high price.
H55 is mainly for All In One. The CPU built-in GPU is the new design.
Main CPU product line has Core i3-5X0/Core i5-6X0 2 series, and they are 2C/4T Cores mainly.
Of course, both series CPU can be installed with P55/H55.
But P55 has no VGA output function, you still need external VGA with Core i3-5X0/Core i5-6X0.
Core i5-750/Core i7-860、870 CPU dont built-in GPU. Even install in H55still need external VGA.
Users need to understand the LGA 1156 features you need to pay attention to.
Normally, Intel has un-locked CPU known as Extreme Edition.
The price usually is around 999USD. The models are LGA 1336 Core i7 965/975/980X.
Or LGA 775 platform has QX6850/QX9775. The models above are Intel Extreme Edition un-locked CPU.
LGA 1156 hasnt seen this segment CPU since launched.
Intel finally launched 2 LGA 1156 Unlock CPU on 6/1.
The code is Core i7-875K for P55 MB and Core i5-655K for H55/H57 MB.
LGA 1156 platform unlock CPU called K series.
This review is about Intel Core i7-875K
Clock is 2.93GHz, supports Turbo Boost can reach 3.6GHz performance.
Physical 4 Cores with Hyper-Threading, total can achieve 8 threads named 4C/8T.
45nm manufacturing, 8MB L3 Cache and its all top spec in LGA 1156.
Core i7-875K back can see the difference in every version and design.
MB is GIGABYTE P55A-UD4P, which is hi-end P55 design and spec.
The price is around 7000NTD. In P55 market, its mid-high end market position.
Smart Dual LAN, 3X USB Power, On/Off Charge port.
The features above are GIGABYTE main technology for UD4P.
Support SATA3 and ATI CrossFireX
Provide CPU 12-phase PWM, and 2-phase for memory.
Configuration
CPU: Intel Core i7-875K
MB: GIGABYTE P55A-UD4P
DRAM: CORSAIR DOMINATOR-GT CMG4GX3M2A2000C8
VGA: ATI Radeon HD 5830
HD: Intel X25-V 40GB RAID 0
POWER: be quiet! power4 DELUXE 530W
Cooler: Mega Shadow Deluxe Edition
OS: Windows7 Ultimate 64bit
Default Setting
CPU 133.2 X 24 => 3197.8MHz
DDR3 1598.8 CL6 6-6-24 1T
Hyper PI 32M X8=> 18m 33.250s
CPUMARK 99=> 496
CrystalMark 2004R3 => 236739
CINEBENCH R11.5
CPU => 5.44 pts
CPU(Single Core) => 1.08 pts
