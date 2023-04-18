Intel just killed its crypto chip after less than a year

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,068
Bunch of projects have been killed
“Intel’s CEO has been public that he plans to prune to the tune of $8–10 billion in cuts by 2025. The company exited the prebuilt server business just last week and confirmed it would exit its cellular modem business — yes, no more 5G or LTE from Intel — in March.
Raja Koduri, the graphics architect who also led this crypto chip initiative, left Intel in March.”
Source: https://www.theverge.com/23688338/intel-blockscale-asic-bitcoin-mining-crypto-discontinued
