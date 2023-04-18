Intel just killed its crypto chip after less than a year

Bunch of projects have been killed

“Intel’s CEO has been public that he plans to prune to the tune of $8–10 billion in cuts by 2025. The company exited the prebuilt server business just last week and confirmed it would exit its cellular modem business — yes, no more 5G or LTE from Intel — in March.
Raja Koduri, the graphics architect who also led this crypto chip initiative, left Intel in March.”

Source: https://www.theverge.com/23688338/intel-blockscale-asic-bitcoin-mining-crypto-discontinued
 
Yep, now just get back to doing what you started out doing, and do it better with a moar focused approach, moar resources, and better pricing...

That way we won't have to keep paying moar & moar for cpu's every 6 months, just to subsidize all the side ventures :)
 
Somebody paid a shitload for those custom mining asics and I hope they lost their shirts.
I don't fault Intel for making them though because somebody was going too and I am sure the Intel Engineers had a crap load of fun putting it together, and I am all for more fun in the work place.
 
Intel should had just invested in gold chips, I mean coins. Wonder if some of the smarter corporation's will do that.. 3 cents worth of thought.
 
Intel should had just invested in gold chips, I mean coins. Wonder if some of the smarter corporation's will do that.. 3 cents worth of thought.
Intel made their money, somebody hired them to design and build them a custom ASIC, Intel took the money designed and delivered the product, then called it a day.
Can't really fault them, somebody paid and hired them to do a job, not Intel's fault the job wasn't worth doing.
 
