Intel joins CHIPS Alliance to promote Advanced Interface Bus (AIB) as an open standard

The Intel juggernaut sure isn't slowing down it's development just because of the success of AMD. That's for sure! "The AIB specifications and collateral will be further developed in the Interconnects workgroup. The group will begin work imminently to make new contributions to foster increased innovation and adoption. All AIB technical details will be placed in the CHIPS Alliance github. In addition, Intel will have a seat on the governing board of CHIPS Alliance. Go to www.chipsalliance.org to learn more about the organization or to join the workgroup mailing list. "We couldn't be more happy to welcome Intel to CHIPS Alliance," said Dr. Zvonimir Bandić, Chairman, CHIPS Alliance, and senior director of next-generation platforms architecture at Western Digital. "Intel's selection of CHIPS Alliance for the AIB specifications affirms the leading role that the organization impacts for open source hardware and software development tools. We look forward to faster adoption of AIB as an open source chiplet interface."" https://www.techpowerup.com/263219/...dvanced-interface-bus-aib-as-an-open-standard