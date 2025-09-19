Intel Is Losing The Head Of Its US Government Business

erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 13,484
“George was CTO of Intel’s Corporate Strategy and Ventures Group as well as chief of staff to former Intel CEOs Pat Gelsinger and Bob Swan, according to his LinkedIn profile.
George is leaving Intel after it confirmed last month that the U.S. government would gain a 9.9 percent equity stake in the chipmaker as part of what it called a “historic” agreement that will support the “continued expansion of American technology and manufacturing.”
As detailed by Intel, the U.S. government is gaining an equity stake in the chipmaker using $8.9 billion in funds that were originally awarded as federal grants by the Biden administration last year under the CHIPS and Science Act.
The company received $5.7 billion from the federal government in late August as part of the new equity deal. This amount previously represented the remaining allocation from the direct funding agreement Intel reached with the Biden administration to support its U.S. expansion of chip manufacturing and advanced packaging plants.
The other $3.2 billion the U.S. government is using to buy Intel common stock comes from a grant the company was awarded in the Department of Defense’s Secure Enclave program, which was created by the CHIPS and Science Act. The aim of the program is to help the U.S. military improve its capabilities and secure a domestic supply chain.”
Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...losing-the-head-of-its-us-government-business
George is leaving Intel after it confirmed last month that the U.S. government would gain a 9.9 percent equity stake in the chipmaker as part of what it called a “historic” agreement that will support the “continued expansion of American technology and manufacturing.”
As detailed by Intel, the U.S. government is gaining an equity stake in the chipmaker using $8.9 billion in funds that were originally awarded as federal grants by the Biden administration last year under the CHIPS and Science Act.
The company received $5.7 billion from the federal government in late August as part of the new equity deal. This amount previously represented the remaining allocation from the direct funding agreement Intel reached with the Biden administration to support its U.S. expansion of chip manufacturing and advanced packaging plants.
The other $3.2 billion the U.S. government is using to buy Intel common stock comes from a grant the company was awarded in the Department of Defense’s Secure Enclave program, which was created by the CHIPS and Science Act. The aim of the program is to help the U.S. military improve its capabilities and secure a domestic supply chain.”
Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...losing-the-head-of-its-us-government-business