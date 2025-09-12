Intel Is Losing Its Second Xeon Chief Architect This Year

erek
“Tan Names New Data Center Group Leader As He Seeks Changes
Singhal’s departure is coming as Tan appointed a new leader in the chief architect’s business unit, the Data Center Group, and pushes for changes within the division to revitalize its server CPU business. These changes are part of a large shake-up Tan has made to the company over the past several months, which included a 15 percent cut in the company’s workforce as part of a move to make Intel act faster as an organization.
Intel on Monday announced two-year Arm executive Kevork Kechichian as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Data Center Group. Tan reorganized the business unit earlier this year to focus mainly on CPUs after moving responsibilities for Intel’s accelerator chip efforts under a new group led by executive Sachin Katti.
Intel’s server CPU business has been one of Tan’s priorities since he became Intel’s CEO in March, with the division facing increasing competition from AMD along with companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Nvidia developing Arm-based CPUs for cloud and AI infrastructure.
In his first public remarks as Intel’s CEO in late March, Tan said the company needs to “strengthen” its data center offerings and admitted that Intel needs to “recruit some of the best talent in the industry to come back” as part of his push for the chipmaker to become an “engineering-focused company.”
“We lost quite a bit of talent,” he said.
Tan then told employees in a late July memo that the company is “focused on regaining” server CPU market share as it ramps the Xeon 6 P-core chips, code-named “Granite Rapids,” while also “improving our capabilities for hyperscale workloads.”
“To support this, we are reintroducing simultaneous multi-threading (SMT),” he wrote. “Moving away from SMT put us at a competitive disadvantage. Bringing it back will help us close performance gaps.”
In late August, Intel CFO David Zinsner said it will take a “multi-year process” for the company to make big competitive moves in the business, saying that its “Diamond Rapids” server product line due for launch next year “doesn’t get us quite there.”
“In certain cases the performance is actually better, but in other cases it’s not. And so we’ve got more work to do to finally get to a place,” he said.
Zinsner called the successor to “Diamond Rapids,” code-named “Coral Rapids,” the “real opportunity” that will let Intel “take a really good step forward.””
Source: https://www.crn.com/news/components...s-second-xeon-chief-architect-in-eight-months
