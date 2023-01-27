Intel is halting development of the networking chip it got from Barefoot Networks

erek
The end of an era
“Intel is getting out of the business of making chips for networking switches as it seeks ways to cut costs after a dismal fourth quarter.”
Source: https://www.bizjournals.com/sanjose...halts-development-of-tofino-switch-chips.html
