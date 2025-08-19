  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel is Getting a $2 Billion Investment From SoftBank

Just imagine how much they would have if they weren't trying to prop up the company with a decades' worth of stock buybacks.

Actually, we don't have to. Over just the last ten years (i.e., since 2016), $47.5 billion. Gone, their stock in the shitter because instead of investing in R&D and properly innovating, they tried to buy a better stock price and earnings-per-share ratio.
 
