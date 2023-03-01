https://www.pcworld.com/article/1526632/intel-is-already-tied-with-amd-for-desktop-gpu-sales.html
"After less than a year, Intel's Arc desktop GPUs are neck-and-neck with AMD Radeon — but still way beyind(sic) Nvidia."
How can this be? I'm pretty stunned. Seems like we should be celebrating this potential dark horse. I'm rooting for them, hard.
"After less than a year, Intel's Arc desktop GPUs are neck-and-neck with AMD Radeon — but still way beyind(sic) Nvidia."
How can this be? I'm pretty stunned. Seems like we should be celebrating this potential dark horse. I'm rooting for them, hard.