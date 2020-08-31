Intel Iris Xe GPU Spotted With An Impressive 1650 MHz Overclock

“A performance comparison for the Intel Xe GPUs in the Geekbench 5 OpenCL benchmark was posted by Harukaze5719 on Twitter and shows that the discrete GPU featured alongside the i7-1185G7 is about as fast as the Radeon Pro 5300M. Intel has showcased its latest branding for its Tiger Lake CPUs which launch on 2nd September and we will keep you updated with more info related to Tiger Lake processors and notebooks featuring them.”

https://wccftech.com/intel-iris-xe-gpu-spotted-with-impressive-1650-mhz-overclock/amp/
 
Hmm. For a low-end part, that’s pretty decent performance.

more interested in seeing how it scales to the high end, assuming intel is eventhinking about going there or just trying to flood the mainstream market with competitive parts and make their (consumer side, at least) money in volume.
 
