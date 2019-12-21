"Intel in jeopardy" from insiders. Much much worse than what they tell.

Looks like there's no future for Intel. Just read : Looks like Intel would completely lose their market share everywhere without any other hope like GPU. That's no businness at all for 3 years. They may have some hope for 2023 but AMD will be much much more advanced. They may only get to AMD 2021 level in 2023, if everything works well.Not sure about that because they are lying and unable to deliver for years. They may be back in 2025, meaning at best competitive, if all goes well. After reading this, it looks very real, puts everything together so one can understand what's happening. Means if you have money, don't put it in Intel. Intel is totally overpriced today. Not necessarily look at AMD as a replacement. Look how well Ampere is doing and put it in Nvidia (not for gaming but for the server market and self driving cars), if you feel the need to invest in that business. Also TSMC, Samsung have bright future, not Intel. Also Apple has a great ARM architecture that may very well go into servers. So this could be the end of life of x86 as a global architecture. Because no competition between AMD and Intel is in no way good even for AMD. There has never been so much technological distance between Intel and AMD than now between AMD and Intel and this distance will grow until 2023 when Intel will at best keep that distance steady.