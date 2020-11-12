Intel Icelake Server Die Size & Floorplan Inefficiencies Revealed

"Ice Lake Server has a marginal core count increase and higher total power draw versus the current Sky Lake and Cascade Lake Server CPUs. Due to this, SemiAnalysis believes it will be completely uncompetitive with Amazon’s Graviton 3, Nvidia’s H100, and of course, AMD’s Milan. Intel will continue to lose server market share well into 2023, and potentially beyond, given what we know of their roadmaps."

1605194363935.png


https://semianalysis.com/intel-icelake-server-die-size-floorplan-inefficiencies-revealed/
 
