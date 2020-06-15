erek
More bugs, where does it end if ever
"Thanks to community testing, we have found out that these issues are not just a software bug, however, it is a rather CPU specific bug that only occurs on Intel Ice Lake processors. Intel recently updated the CPU microcode and there is no improvement. It seems like the IntelliJ IDE has a specific sequence of instructions that trigger Ice Lake CPUs to crash OS. This behavior is concerning as this could be used for a possible exploit. Again, cloud providers are at risk here as if you crash the system the whole instance could crash. Of course server Ice Lake parts are yet to arrive, but the bug could be hidden in the core of the CPU design. Even with the latest microcode update Ice Lake CPUs are still crashing with this software, so we have to see how Intel responds to this."'
https://www.techpowerup.com/268479/intel-ice-lake-cpus-have-a-system-crashing-bug
