Intel i9-12900K $500 Micro Center In-Store Only

Best price I’ve seen on the latest from Intel. 8P and 8E cores, also has the $20 mobo/cpu combo.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...&MccGuid=29CB31FA-9191-4B93-AD72-835C6907A855
DDR5 in RGB and 5600+ speeds can be found but at high prices, but you can also use your old DDR4 kits with a Z690 DDR4 board.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...&MccGuid=29CB31FA-9191-4B93-AD72-835C6907A855
DDR5 in RGB and 5600+ speeds can be found but at high prices, but you can also use your old DDR4 kits with a Z690 DDR4 board.