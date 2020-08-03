Intel i9-10900k upgrade over 8700K for both multi thread rendering and also flight sims-vr?

Just throwing this out there to see if anyone has any input, as i think what i've got selected makes sense, but who knows, there could be a variant i havent considered.
Right now my main flight sim rig (and rendering for astrophotography) is an 8700k overclocked at 5gh, ram at 3200mhz and a 1080ti graphics card.
I get pretty ok results as is, with flight sims (xp 11 and newer ones) and vr (oculus rift S), though the reverb v1 had some issues performing, so i stuck with the rift for now.
I have a second living room setup using a 1080 card (hybrid) and an ancient 4790k cpu. So the main purpose of this upgrade is to simply move the 8700k and 1080ti card into that machine (and the secondary part of all this, likely get a 3xxx series TI card once released for the main rig, assuming the prices are about the same as the 2080ti currently). I did briefly test 2080ti over 1080 on my rig and for the most part there was very minimal gains, but that might be changing as sims are changing a bit now.
So here is the equipment i had in mind, i've considered lower cpus but i feel the extra threads if only 4 are valuable.
Current cpu 8700k (passmark 13864 when not overclocked, i did get a delidded one from silicon)
Ones i ruled out:
i9 9900k (passmark 18894)
i7 10700k (passmark 19738)
i9-10900F (unsure on these other variants of the k)
i9-10900K up to 5.3 ghz (i assume only on one core at 5.3)
Silicon lottery $589 (another 50 to delid, guarantees 4.9 across? )
https://siliconlottery.com/collections/all/products/10900k49g?variant=32927024840790
Ram:
3600mhz ram (likely can overclock, to what not sure)
https://www.amazon.com/G-Skill-PC4-...DDR4-3600&qid=1595872606&s=electronics&sr=1-5
MB:
Asus rog maximus xii hero
$389 https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-ROG-XII...ASUS+Z490&qid=1595872807&s=electronics&sr=1-3
The lesser rog strix probably not as good to overclock i'm assuming ($289)
My existing cooler is this thermaltake:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MPIDYTO/ref=pe_825000_114212990_pe_825000_114212990_n_id
360mm triple fan
Pretty sure wont work with the new CPU, so ill need some sort of newer version (any thoughts or recommendations on this)
I cant even use this on my living room rig, not enough room, so ill likely go corsair smaller system on that or even air.
Any thoughts on any of this, or any recent experiences with this cpu + mb combo?
Thanks in advance
