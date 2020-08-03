Intel i9-10900k upgrade over 8700K for both multi thread rendering and also flight sims-vr?

Actually, your cooler is technically compatible with your planned new CPU. All mainstream Intel CPU platforms, from the earliest LGA 1156 of 2009 to the present-day LGA 1200, use exactly the same CPU cooler mount.



And since you're going to buy a new GPU for that planned build anyway, then it doesn't really matter which of the 10900 variants. The 10900F is IMHO a bit too expensive for what you get, especially since it is a locked CPU (unlike any of the K versions) with its integrated Intel graphics permanently disabled during manufacture. That leaves the plain 10900 and the 10900K (the 10900KF, like the 10900F, has its iGPU permanently disabled in manufacture, and thus all of the F CPUs require you to buy a new discrete GPU right away in order to be at all usable).



Also, if the i9-10850K is available for less than any of the 10900s, then go for it. It is just a slightly slower-clocked (by 100 MHz all-core) version of the i9-10900K.



And unless you already have or are buying a new graphics card right away, skip the F-series CPUs. If you do end up buying one, and you have not bought a discrete graphics card at all, then you will not have a usable build at all until you buy one.