Intel i9-10900k upgrade over 8700K for both multi thread rendering and also flight sims-vr?

Just throwing this out there to see if anyone has any input, as i think what i've got selected makes sense, but who knows, there could be a variant i havent considered.

Right now my main flight sim rig (and rendering for astrophotography) is an 8700k overclocked at 5gh, ram at 3200mhz and a 1080ti graphics card.
I get pretty ok results as is, with flight sims (xp 11 and newer ones) and vr (oculus rift S), though the reverb v1 had some issues performing, so i stuck with the rift for now.

I have a second living room setup using a 1080 card (hybrid) and an ancient 4790k cpu. So the main purpose of this upgrade is to simply move the 8700k and 1080ti card into that machine (and the secondary part of all this, likely get a 3xxx series TI card once released for the main rig, assuming the prices are about the same as the 2080ti currently). I did briefly test 2080ti over 1080 on my rig and for the most part there was very minimal gains, but that might be changing as sims are changing a bit now.

So here is the equipment i had in mind, i've considered lower cpus but i feel the extra threads if only 4 are valuable.

Current cpu 8700k (passmark 13864 when not overclocked, i did get a delidded one from silicon)
Ones i ruled out:
i9 9900k (passmark 18894)
i7 10700k (passmark 19738)

i9-10900F (unsure on these other variants of the k)

i9-10900K up to 5.3 ghz (i assume only on one core at 5.3)
Silicon lottery $589 (another 50 to delid, guarantees 4.9 across? )
https://siliconlottery.com/collections/all/products/10900k49g?variant=32927024840790

Ram:
3600mhz ram (likely can overclock, to what not sure)
https://www.amazon.com/G-Skill-PC4-...DDR4-3600&qid=1595872606&s=electronics&sr=1-5

MB:
Asus rog maximus xii hero
$389 https://www.amazon.com/ASUS-ROG-XII...ASUS+Z490&qid=1595872807&s=electronics&sr=1-3

The lesser rog strix probably not as good to overclock i'm assuming ($289)


My existing cooler is this thermaltake:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00MPIDYTO/ref=pe_825000_114212990_pe_825000_114212990_n_id
360mm triple fan
Pretty sure wont work with the new CPU, so ill need some sort of newer version (any thoughts or recommendations on this)
I cant even use this on my living room rig, not enough room, so ill likely go corsair smaller system on that or even air.

Any thoughts on any of this, or any recent experiences with this cpu + mb combo?
Thanks in advance
 
Actually, your cooler is technically compatible with your planned new CPU. All mainstream Intel CPU platforms, from the earliest LGA 1156 of 2009 to the present-day LGA 1200, use exactly the same CPU cooler mount.

And since you're going to buy a new GPU for that planned build anyway, then it doesn't really matter which of the 10900 variants. The 10900F is IMHO a bit too expensive for what you get, especially since it is a locked CPU (unlike any of the K versions) with its integrated Intel graphics permanently disabled during manufacture. That leaves the plain 10900 and the 10900K (the 10900KF, like the 10900F, has its iGPU permanently disabled in manufacture, and thus all of the F CPUs require you to buy a new discrete GPU right away in order to be at all usable).

Also, if the i9-10850K is available for less than any of the 10900s, then go for it. It is just a slightly slower-clocked (by 100 MHz all-core) version of the i9-10900K.

And unless you already have or are buying a new graphics card right away, skip the F-series CPUs. If you do end up buying one, and you have not bought a discrete graphics card at all, then you will not have a usable build at all until you buy one.
 
Last edited:
