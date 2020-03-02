Intel i9-10900K 10 Core Desktop Benchmarked

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,456
Wow! "Intel's new top vs. AMD's older #2? Not biased, I'm sure. " - Forge

"The new 10th Generation processor lineup is rumored to bring significantly lower price points at each CPU segment than the ones we have been getting so far from Intel. This is once again a much need push to reclaim some sort of relevance in the mainstream desktop segment where AMD's Ryzen has disrupted the market share and the mind share-alike."

Reference
 
Last edited:
K

kirbyrj

Fully [H]
Joined
Feb 1, 2005
Messages
25,251
All I got out of that article was that Intel's PCIe 4.0 is delayed. Sucky time to delay PCIe 4.0 when Nvidia and AMD both will have PCIe 4.0 cards available next go around. Whether or not it makes a difference in real world applications? Probably not with video cards. But the marketing war isn't going to help Intel...
 
L

Lakados

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
1,986
kirbyrj said:
All I got out of that article was that Intel's PCIe 4.0 is delayed. Sucky time to delay PCIe 4.0 when Nvidia and AMD both will have PCIe 4.0 cards available next go around. Whether or not it makes a difference in real world applications? Probably not with video cards. But the marketing war isn't going to help Intel...
Click to expand...
Yes and no, I really doubt that PCIe 4.0 vs 3.0 is going to do anything in the GPU space, I can see it doing a few things for storage speeds for rigs doing machine learning but that is about it. PCIe 5.0 is where things will get interesting as there will be enough speed that you could reasonably get proper speeds for internal GPU interconnects. Hopefully by then we have some MCM cards that can take advantage of that, but 4.0 will be a short lived niche spec.

Edit:
It occurs to me it would let manufacturers cut costs by halfing the PCIe lanes to the GPU and still getting full speed on a PCIe 4.0 card while taking a minor performance hit to a 3.0 card.
 
C

ChadD

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 8, 2016
Messages
4,540
Well as long as Intel has all the financial power... I'm in. I want some of that power to... oh wait it doesn't work in that direction does it. lol

Poor Intel by the time they really have anything to do serious battle with AMD... rather then just taking a bath on what they can produce today. AMD is going to be shipping Zen 3. 2020 is going to end the same way 2019 did.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top