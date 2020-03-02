Intel i9-10900K 10 Core Desktop Benchmarked

kirbyrj said: All I got out of that article was that Intel's PCIe 4.0 is delayed. Sucky time to delay PCIe 4.0 when Nvidia and AMD both will have PCIe 4.0 cards available next go around. Whether or not it makes a difference in real world applications? Probably not with video cards. But the marketing war isn't going to help Intel... Click to expand...

Yes and no, I really doubt that PCIe 4.0 vs 3.0 is going to do anything in the GPU space, I can see it doing a few things for storage speeds for rigs doing machine learning but that is about it. PCIe 5.0 is where things will get interesting as there will be enough speed that you could reasonably get proper speeds for internal GPU interconnects. Hopefully by then we have some MCM cards that can take advantage of that, but 4.0 will be a short lived niche spec.Edit:It occurs to me it would let manufacturers cut costs by halfing the PCIe lanes to the GPU and still getting full speed on a PCIe 4.0 card while taking a minor performance hit to a 3.0 card.