Intel i7-3700K vs AMD Ryzen 7900x ?

These are the two CPUs I'm considering. I realize the Ryzen 7700x is more of a direct rival to the 3700K but price-wise right now they are very similar, and still not too far apart in specs.



I'm coming from a very old system, so whether Intel or AMD I'll have to buy a new mobo as well. I do not game, thus my decision will be based on things like multi-tasking, video editing, some 3D modelling.



Intel pros:

- slightly cheaper

- faster boot time than Ryzen (is this correct?)

- plays nicer with video codecs than Ryzen (is this correct?)

- draws less power than Ryzen when idling



AMD pros:

- 7900x 200 MHz faster than 13700K

- longer upgradability path

- more cores

- eco mode helps reduce thermals



Anything I've missed?