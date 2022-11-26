Intel i7-3700K vs AMD Ryzen 7900x ?

P

Peat Moss

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
420
These are the two CPUs I'm considering. I realize the Ryzen 7700x is more of a direct rival to the 3700K but price-wise right now they are very similar, and still not too far apart in specs.

I'm coming from a very old system, so whether Intel or AMD I'll have to buy a new mobo as well. I do not game, thus my decision will be based on things like multi-tasking, video editing, some 3D modelling.

Intel pros:
- slightly cheaper
- faster boot time than Ryzen (is this correct?)
- plays nicer with video codecs than Ryzen (is this correct?)
- draws less power than Ryzen when idling

AMD pros:
- 7900x 200 MHz faster than 13700K
- longer upgradability path
- more cores
- eco mode helps reduce thermals

Anything I've missed?
 
