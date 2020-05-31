Intel i7 2600K combo, SamSung 850Pro 256GB SSD, iphone 5 unlocked

dragonhunter

May 24, 2011
279
Due to COVID-19 reduction efforts, I would like to sell them as bundle, this will save me trips to the Post Office. Thanks!

I never had any issue with the combo and they can run any current games with a good video card.

1) Intel i7 2600K + 8GB Corsair DDR3 + Asus mobo + Samsung 850 Pro 256GB. $160 shipped.

2) Unlocked iPhone 5 16GB. $25 shipped. Very good condition for its age. Power button doesn't work, there's quick workaround this issue, pls google it.

TimeStamp:
http://imgur.com/a/Q2RoWoD

Reasonable offers are welcome

heat = dragonhuner
 
