Intel i7 2600K combo, SamSung 850Pro 256GB SSD, iphone 5 unlocked

Due to COVID-19 reduction efforts, I would like to sell them as bundle, this will save me trips to the Post Office. Thanks!
I never had any issue with the combo and they can run any current games with a good video card.
1) Intel i7 2600K + 8GB Corsair DDR3 + Asus mobo + Samsung 850 Pro 256GB. $160 shipped.
2) Unlocked iPhone 5 16GB. $25 shipped. Very good condition for its age. Power button doesn't work, there's quick workaround this issue, pls google it.
TimeStamp:
Reasonable offers are welcome
heat = dragonhuner
