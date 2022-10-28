Intel i7-13700K CPU

Retail Intel i7-13700K: $379 + $7 priority mail shipping

Purchased on launch day from Microcenter and used about a week at stock settings before I found a 13900K and upgraded.
Includes full Intel warranty, cleaned and ready for installation.

Payment: Zelle (preferred), Paypal F&F
Heatware (31-0-0)

20221120_122837.jpg20221120_122849.jpg
20221120_123116.jpg20221120_123126.jpg
 
PM's replied, I don't ship to freight forwarders, sorry. You must live in the U.S.
 
Great system and great seller, wish I needed two…
 
