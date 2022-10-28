Intel i7-13700K CPU *NIB*

D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
12,453
NIB retail Intel i7-13700K, $399 shipped USPS Priority to lower US48.

Will include Microcenter receipt upon request. Purchased a few of these for a client that now wants 13900K's in their builds, so making this available here before I hassle with returning.

Payment: Zelle (preferred), Paypal F&F
Heatware (31-0-0)

1669235429698.png

1669235537426.png
 
Last edited:
D

DPI

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 20, 2013
Messages
12,453
PM's replied, I don't ship to freight forwarders, sorry. You must live in the U.S.
 
R-Type

R-Type

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - October 2011
Joined
Mar 6, 2006
Messages
2,739
Great system and great seller, wish I needed two…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top