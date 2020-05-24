intel i5 NUCs (7th Gen full systems), Home networking and 4K projector

six

i5 7260U​

8 gigs of ram​

256G Nvme​

Intel 600p​

Win 10 Home​

Includes Back Plate for wall mounting​

These are the slim versions​

)​ (logitech mouse dongle not included)​

Most still have the protective plastic on them​

​

​

​

​

​

----==== Update June 1st grabbed the first storage bin from the attic ====----​

​

Synology RT1900ac (brand new never used $125 shipped​

​

​

2x Apple TVs second gen with original remotes and power cable $25 each shipped​

​

​

Linksys AC1750 (EA7300) $40 shipped​

​

​

2x Netgear AC1750 (R6400) $35 each shipped​

​

​

Netgear pro safe 10/100 switch with POE (FS108P) $35 shipped​

​

​

Vivitek HK2288 4K projector $700 shipped​

​

​

Image Display

Maximum Resolution Up to UHD 3840 x 2160

Brightness 2000 ANSI lumens

Colors REC 709 color space

HDR HDR10

Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1

Native Aspect Ratio 16:9

Scan Rate Horizontal: 31 to 131 kHz

Vertical: 24 to 30 Hz, 47 to 120 Hz​ Lens System

Lens F= 2.42 to 2.97, f= 20.7 to 31.05mm

Zoom 1.5x

Throw Ratio 1.39 to 2.09:1

Image Size 26 to 324.9" (0.6 to 8.25 m)

Throw Distance 3.9 to 32.8' (1.2 to 10 m)

Lens Shift Vertical: 5 to 10%​ Connectivity

Inputs 3 x HDMI version 2.0

Output 1 x 1/8" (3.5 mm) audio

Other Connectors 1 x USB Type-A power out (5 V / 1.5 A)

1 x RS-232 control

1 x mini-USB service in​

​