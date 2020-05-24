intel i5 NUCs (7th Gen full systems), Home networking and 4K projector

rudedog
Gawd
Normally I save this stuff for my "guys and geeks" yard sale. However the current pandemic is throwing a monkey wrench into that annual tradition, here in Central Florida......
I'm posting the i5 NUCs right now and when I can get to the back of my attic (just moved to the new house in Dec and everything up there is still a mess) I'll post more stuff (routers/switches and other gear)
For Sale:
(
six 5 for sale) intel i5 NUC NUC7i5BNKP (Amazon link of item for reference and more detail) $400 each shipped Discounts for purchasing more than one)
Payment via Paypal
Shipped to continental US only
Will ship ASAP
HEAT Rudedog
----==== Update June 1st grabbed the first storage bin from the attic ====----
Synology RT1900ac (brand new never used $125 shipped
2x Apple TVs second gen with original remotes and power cable $25 each shipped
Linksys AC1750 (EA7300) $40 shipped
2x Netgear AC1750 (R6400) $35 each shipped
Netgear pro safe 10/100 switch with POE (FS108P) $35 shipped
Vivitek HK2288 4K projector $700 shipped
More info:
Image Display
Maximum Resolution Up to UHD 3840 x 2160Lens System
Brightness 2000 ANSI lumens
Colors REC 709 color space
HDR HDR10
Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1
Native Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scan Rate Horizontal: 31 to 131 kHz
Vertical: 24 to 30 Hz, 47 to 120 Hz
Lens F= 2.42 to 2.97, f= 20.7 to 31.05mmConnectivity
Zoom 1.5x
Throw Ratio 1.39 to 2.09:1
Image Size 26 to 324.9" (0.6 to 8.25 m)
Throw Distance 3.9 to 32.8' (1.2 to 10 m)
Lens Shift Vertical: 5 to 10%
Inputs 3 x HDMI version 2.0
Output 1 x 1/8" (3.5 mm) audio
Other Connectors 1 x USB Type-A power out (5 V / 1.5 A)
1 x RS-232 control
1 x mini-USB service in
Sorry not looking for trades right now. I may have more NUCs for sale, currently using them for different projects around the house/garage.
Payment via Paypal
Shipped to continental US only
Will ship ASAP
HEAT Rudedog
