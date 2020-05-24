intel i5 NUCs (7th Gen full systems), Home networking and 4K projector

Normally I save this stuff for my "guys and geeks" yard sale. However the current pandemic is throwing a monkey wrench into that annual tradition, here in Central Florida......

I'm posting the i5 NUCs right now and when I can get to the back of my attic (just moved to the new house in Dec and everything up there is still a mess) I'll post more stuff (routers/switches and other gear)

For Sale:
(six 5 for sale) intel i5 NUC NUC7i5BNKP (Amazon link of item for reference and more detail) $400 each shipped Discounts for purchasing more than one)

i5 7260U​
8 gigs of ram​
256G Nvme​
Intel 600p​
Win 10 Home​
Includes Back Plate for wall mounting​
These are the slim versions​
(logitech mouse dongle not included :) )​
Most still have the protective plastic on them​
nuc-front.jpg

nuc-stack.jpg
----==== Update June 1st grabbed the first storage bin from the attic ====----

Synology RT1900ac (brand new never used $125 shipped​
IMG_7074.JPG
IMG_7075.JPG
2x Apple TVs second gen with original remotes and power cable $25 each shipped​
IMG_7068.JPG
Linksys AC1750 (EA7300) $40 shipped​
IMG_7072.JPG
2x Netgear AC1750 (R6400) $35 each shipped​
IMG_7070.JPG
IMG_7071.JPG
Netgear pro safe 10/100 switch with POE (FS108P) $35 shipped​
IMG_7069.JPG
Vivitek HK2288 4K projector $700 shipped​
208487_IMG_5734.jpg
208488_IMG_5735.jpg
208486_IMG_5736.jpg
More info:

Image Display
Maximum Resolution Up to UHD 3840 x 2160
Brightness 2000 ANSI lumens
Colors REC 709 color space
HDR HDR10
Dynamic Contrast Ratio 1,000,000:1
Native Aspect Ratio 16:9
Scan Rate Horizontal: 31 to 131 kHz
Vertical: 24 to 30 Hz, 47 to 120 Hz​
Lens System
Lens F= 2.42 to 2.97, f= 20.7 to 31.05mm
Zoom 1.5x
Throw Ratio 1.39 to 2.09:1
Image Size 26 to 324.9" (0.6 to 8.25 m)
Throw Distance 3.9 to 32.8' (1.2 to 10 m)
Lens Shift Vertical: 5 to 10%​
Connectivity
Inputs 3 x HDMI version 2.0
Output 1 x 1/8" (3.5 mm) audio
Other Connectors 1 x USB Type-A power out (5 V / 1.5 A)
1 x RS-232 control
1 x mini-USB service in​
Sorry not looking for trades right now. I may have more NUCs for sale, currently using them for different projects around the house/garage.

Payment via Paypal
Shipped to continental US only
Will ship ASAP

HEAT Rudedog
 

TBH don't remember. Once I'm off this conference call I'll pop one open and check.
 
