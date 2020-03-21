intel i5 4690K 8gb gaming desktop $280

Hashiriya415
Can you guys and gals please let me know if this price is good, even if you aren't interested in buy. I have been trying to sell this for couple of weeks on CL. But people are always asking for lower price.
$280 local pickup in SF
8gb ram. More can be added
i5 4690K CPU
Hyper 212 evo CPU cooler.
MSI micro ATX gaming motherboard Z87m (supports SLI & CrossFire)
250gb SanDisk SSD
1000w CoolMaster PSU
Black ATX case with window
1070 Strix OC not included.
