Intel i5 13600K on MSI Z690/Z790 - need voltage & power settings advice

MSI MPG Z790 Edge DDR4 motherboard comes with Game Boost mode that overclocks all Intel i5 13600K P-Cores to 5.2Ghz, all E-Cores to 4Ghz, but sets voltage to 1.4v. Isn't that voltage too high? Temps are good with my air cooling, but I want this CPU to last me at least a couple of years. Assuming my i5 13600K is a typical/average overclocker, for what voltage should I aim? I want stable static/fixed OC on all cores without throttling (except for AVX scenarios).



Is there a guide for tweaking advanced MSI Z690/Z790 voltage and power settings? For my old ASUS Hero X motherboard OC I followed Der8uer's Guide - . I need something similar for MSI Z690/Z790 because MSI uses different OC setting/parameter names. I already disabled C-States, all Speed Shift technologies, all needless onboard devices (WiFi, BT, Audio)



I aim for average OC, but with optimized settings. My old ASUS Hero X had all kinds of Load-Line Calibration settings that allowed for stable static 5Ghz (except for -3 AVX offset) on Intel i7 8700K on all cores without throttling. MSI motherboards have different settings/parameters that I can't seem to figure out...