Intel i5-10400F $126 shipped [Stolen from Slickdeals, Affiliate Links Removed]

Instructions:
- Click here and add Intel Core i5-10400F 4.3GHz Processor to cart
- Add filler item to cart to reach the $150 minimum threshold
- Example
- 2-Pack 16GB Lexar JumpDrive S50 USB 2.0 Flash Drives $8.99
- Note, alternate filler items may be substituted. Filler item must be priced $8.01 or more.
- Apply $25 off $150+ order coupon code 92118 at checkout
- The price should be $150.98 - $25 off with coupon code 92118 = $125.98 + Free Shipping
- Note, price will vary depending on filler selection.