Intel i5-10400F $126 shipped [Stolen from Slickdeals, Affiliate Links Removed]

legcramp

legcramp

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
11,355
Instructions:
  1. Click here and add Intel Core i5-10400F 4.3GHz Processor to cart
  2. Add filler item to cart to reach the $150 minimum threshold
  3. Apply $25 off $150+ order coupon code 92118 at checkout
  4. The price should be $150.98 - $25 off with coupon code 92118 = $125.98 + Free Shipping
    • Note, price will vary depending on filler selection.
 
