Intel i3-13100 and/or Intel Arc Sparkle A380 ELF for sale

bwbob

Nov 13, 2009
Intel 13100 ran for a few months along with the A380 Sparkle card doing hevc encodes, a great combination btw
price drop !

https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-arc-a380-sa380e-6g/p/N82E16814993003
https://www.newegg.com/intel-core-i3-13100-core-i3-13th-gen/p/N82E16819118432

Everything's running right now so no issues, unregistered SN on the arc card with a 3yr warranty - $100 $90 either one shipped or $190 $170 both to a single buyer in 1 shipment US 48 and normal zelle/F&F paypal or upcharge on you

