Intel i3-13100 and Intel Arc Sparkle A380 ELF for sale

Intel 13100 ran for a few months along with the A380 Sparkle card doing hevc encodes, a great combination btw
https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-arc-a380-sa380e-6g/p/N82E16814993003
https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-arc-a380-sa380e-6g/p/N82E16814993003
Everytinng's running right now so no issues, unregistered SN on the arc card with a 3yr warranty - $100 either shipped or $190 to a single buyer in 1 shipment US 48 and normal zelle/F@F paypal or upcharge on you
heat bwbob
https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-arc-a380-sa380e-6g/p/N82E16814993003
https://www.newegg.com/sparkle-arc-a380-sa380e-6g/p/N82E16814993003
Everytinng's running right now so no issues, unregistered SN on the arc card with a 3yr warranty - $100 either shipped or $190 to a single buyer in 1 shipment US 48 and normal zelle/F@F paypal or upcharge on you
heat bwbob