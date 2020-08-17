Intel i3-10100 (4c/8t) $80 after $20 MB Discount @ MicroCenter (in-store only)

Looks like this has been dropping somewhat consistently and is currently significantly cheaper than the ryzen 3 3100 ($130, no motherboard discount).

The 8c/16t is about +$200 if you want somthing more futureproof, but 3700x is cheaper & probably more futureproof.

the i3-10100 Might be great bang/$ for a bargain gaming box. With an H410 MB, I was able to get a combo OTD for $154. That is only $20 more than a Ryzen 3 3100 by itself!
 
