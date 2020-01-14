Intel Hires HPE Technology Chief as New CIO

    Intel is killing it in terms of revenue even despite their public PR disasters! Absolutely dominating the profits beyond imagination! They're rolling in dough beyond belief!

    "In its most recent report issued in April, Intel’s IT department used machine learning and analytics to improve the time-to-market for products such as chips by 52 weeks, thereby generating about $2.85 billion in additional revenue, the company said.

    Intel said its digital transformation strategy includes the use of collaboration tools to improve employee productivity and technologies to help streamline supply chain and manufacturing operations.

    Santa Clara, Calif.-based Intel has about 107,000 employees."

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/intel-hires-hpe-technology-chief-as-new-cio-11578949807
     
    Jan 14, 2020 at 12:32 PM
