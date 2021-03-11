Intel HEDT X99 Combo, Seasonic 850W, Silverstone SG01 case, Xonar DX , more . WTB: , VKB / Virpil sim controls, CaseLabs S8 pedestal+extras,more

RanceJustice
Hello everyone! Starting a new thread here for FS/WTB/WTTF.
Info: Heatware https://www.heatware.com/u/17974/to - and email is ranceDOTjusticeATgmailDOTcom (slightly masked in order to deter automated harvest bots; replace the caps with the proper symbol).
Shipping: Unless mentioned otherwise, shipping is included via USPS (often Priority Mail). Other shipping options are available at cost.
Payment: I accept PayPal, Google Pay, Zelle, and cryptocurrencies ( XMR, BTC, or ETH preferable), as well as local cash..
For Sale:
Asus Xonar DX 7.1 24bit PCI-E Sound card - $50 - An excellent, affordable upgrade to most onboard audio. Note this is not the DGX or DSX, which are both "lower" tier products in comparison. Supported natively in Linux too!
HighPoint RocketRAID PCI-E cards, model 620 (2 port), and 640 (4 port) - $40 and $60 respectively, both for $90 - Need some extra (internal) SATA ports or want to set up hardware RAID 0, 1, 5 etc? These cards will take care of it - both Linux and Windows compatible.
Silverstone Sugo SG01 (silver) mATX PC case w/ Silverstone LCD fan controller + FREE Corsair HX620 PSU! - $125 + shipping - Aluminum mATX "cube/toaster" style case with 2 5.25" bays in front. Also includes a Silverstone LCD fan controller / temperature monitor and additional 80mm fans mounted for top ventilation. Offers 5.25 (external) and 3.5" (internal) bays for HDD or device mounting and can fit a full size GPU . Great for fans of older case designs or for a compact mATX or mITX build with room for components; ran as a mini NAS and a network appliance at one time! Also including a Corsair HX 620w PSU (comes with official cable kit) FREE on account of it being an older model. In my experience it has run perfectly and I have one of the same model in another system that has run well over 10 years flawlessly!
Seasonic Focus+ 850W Gold PSU ; NEW in box - $145 - Picked it up for a build that ended up not happening, still new in box. Fully modular.
Intel 5960X Extreme Edition (8c/16t) Socket 2011-3 CPU - $125 - For those looking to upgrade a Socket 2011-3 HEDT , here's one hell of an Intel extreme edition chip! Ran overclocked to all-core turbo of up to 4.5ghz on AIO 360mm liquid, but spent most of its time at 4.4/4.3. Never attempted to push it farther, but it can probably hit higher.
Asus ROG Rampage V Edition 10 X99 mobo - $450 + shipping - The premiere overclocking and enthusiast X99 motherboard, this RVE10 will be the core of your platform. Tons of features, RGB lighting (or turned off, if you prefer. Asus Aura API compatible, but also controllable directly from BIOS/UEFI) , and overclocking-friendly settings. Comes with original box and most accessories including the stand-alone front-bay DAC/headphone amp unit!
Corsair Vengeance DDR4 16gb (4x 4gb) quad channel kit, CL16 2666mhz - $125 - A solid quad channel kit , capable of being overclocked to 3000/3200mhz. Excellent for gaming, pro-sumer, or other usage, and the mobo above has 4 more slots free if you need to expand
Intel HEDT X99 Combo / above CPU, Mobo, RAM + FREE Corsair 360mm AIO cooler - $700 + shipping- Pick up a ready to go Haswell-E X99 HEDT kit at savings and get a CPU cooler too!
Want To Buy/Trade For:
VKB or Virpil flight sim peripherals / VKB = Gunfighter MK3 base, MCG Ultimate w/ Twist grip, Kosmosima SCG Premium Left grip, Gladiator NXT w/ SCG Premium Left , OmniThrottle adapters or kits/ Virpil = MongoosT-50CM3 base, Constellation ALPHA PRIME grip, MongoosT-50CM3 throttle, - Two makers of high end modular flight sim gear, VKB's top of the line base is their Gunfighter lineup and I'm interested in the MK III version (native or if you bought a MK2 and upgraded it to MK3 etc) base, preferably with all accessories (ie both avia and space cams). Tabletop version is fine, but the extensions are great too so long as the tabletop "base" is included as well. . As for the grip (aka the actual joystick thing) I'm most interested in either the Kosmosima space combat grip Premium model, or the new and relatively rare MCG Ultimate w/twist . I'll also consider buying JUST the base if you have different grips or have sold them etc. For Virpil, I'm looking into their higher end MongoosT-50CM2 base w/ Constellation Alpha grip (either Left or Right), and the CM3 Thottle. To some reading this it may seem like gobbledygook but if you own the hardware, it will make sense!
CaseLabs Mercury S8 pedestal, components in white or black - particularly interested in the S8's lower left chamber side 360mm rad mount and HDD cage (which I believe are unique to the S8; the side rad mount definitely is) as well as the pedestal itself (obviously exclusively made for the S8) and stuff for use within it ( HDD cages, pump, PSU, and radiator mounts etc. Not exclusive). Also open to FlexBay items.
LianLi DK-05F Desk Case - I know this is a long shot, but if you have one of these monstrosities for sale, I'm interested .
