Intel HEDT X99 Combo, Seasonic 850W, Silverstone SG01 case, FightStick, more . WTB: Seasonic Vertex 1200w PSU, VKB / Virpil sim controls, more

shipping is included via USPS (often Priority Mail)

For Sale:



MadCatz Arcade FightStick Tournament Edition (TE) , (X360 / Xinput model) -

$100 + shipping

Asus Xonar DX 7.1 24bit PCI-E Sound card -

$50

-

HighPoint RocketRAID PCI-E cards, model 620 (2 port), and 640 (4 port) -

$40 and $60 respectively, both for $90

-

Silverstone Sugo SG01 (silver) mATX PC case w/ Silverstone LCD fan controller

+ FREE Corsair HX620 PSU

!

$150 + shipping

Seasonic Focus+ 850W Gold PSU ; NEW in box

$145

Intel 5960X Extreme Edition (8c/16t) Socket 2011-3 CPU

$50

Asus ROG Rampage V Edition 10 X99 mobo -

$450 + shipping

Corsair Vengeance DDR4 16gb (4x 4gb) quad channel kit, CL16 2666mhz

$50

Intel HEDT X99 Combo / above CPU, Mobo, RAM

+ FREE Corsair 360mm AIO cooler

$500 + shipping

Want To Buy/Trade For:



Seasonic Vertex GX-1200 Power Supply -

VKB or Virpil flight sim peripherals / VKB = Gunfighter MK3 base, MCG Ultimate w/ Twist grip, Kosmosima SCG Premium Left grip, Gladiator NXT w/ SCG Premium Left , OmniThrottle adapters or kits/ Virpil = MongoosT-50CM3 base, Constellation ALPHA PRIME grip, MongoosT-50CM3 throttle,

CaseLabs Mercury S8 pedestal, components in white or black

Hello everyone! Starting a new thread here for FS/WTB/WTTF.Info: Heatware https://www.heatware.com/u/17974/to - and email is ranceDOTjusticeATgmailDOTcom (slightly masked in order to deter automated harvest bots; replace the caps with the proper symbol).Shipping: Unless mentioned otherwise,. Other shipping options are available at cost.Payment: I accept PayPal, Google Pay, Zelle, and cryptocurrencies ( XMR, BTC, or ETH preferable), as well as local cash..- Using genuine Sanwa Denshii Japanese parts including both lever and buttons and design and layout reminiscent of the Taito Vewlix arcade cabinet, this is a great stick for all sorts of fighting games or classic arcade play. Official X360 support makes it compatible on PC as well, with native XInput support. Extra features including a 3.5mm headphone jack, utility button/settings like toggles and locks, storage compartment for the USB cable, and easy-to-change custom artwork support. Comes with display box!An excellent, affordable upgrade to most onboard audio. Note this is not the DGX or DSX, which are both "lower" tier products in comparison. Supported natively in Linux too!Need some extra (internal) SATA ports or want to set up hardware RAID 0, 1, 5 etc? These cards will take care of it - both Linux and Windows compatible.- Aluminum mATX "cube/toaster" style case with 2 5.25" bays in front. Also includes a Silverstone LCD fan controller / temperature monitor and additional 80mm fans mounted for top ventilation. Offers 5.25 (external) and 3.5" (internal) bays for HDD or device mounting and can fit a full size GPU . Great for fans of older case designs or for a compact mATX or mITX build with room for components; ran as a mini NAS and a network appliance at one time! Also including a Corsair HX 620w PSU (comes with official cable kit) FREE on account of it being an older model. In my experience it has run perfectly and I have one of the same model in another system that has run well over 10 years flawlessly!- Picked it up for a build that ended up not happening, still new in box. Fully modular.- For those looking to upgrade a Socket 2011-3 HEDT , here's one hell of an Intel extreme edition chip! Ran overclocked to all-core turbo of up to 4.5ghz on AIO 360mm liquid, but spent most of its time at 4.4/4.3. Never attempted to push it farther, but it can probably hit higher.- The premiere overclocking and enthusiast X99 motherboard, this RVE10 will be the core of your platform. Tons of features, RGB lighting (or turned off, if you prefer. Asus Aura API compatible, but also controllable directly from BIOS/UEFI) , and overclocking-friendly settings. Comes with original box and most accessories including the stand-alone front-bay DAC/headphone amp unit!- A solid quad channel kit , capable of being overclocked to 3000/3200mhz. Excellent for gaming, pro-sumer, or other usage, and the mobo above has 4 more slots free if you need to expand- Pick up a ready to go Haswell-E X99 HEDT kit at savings and get a CPU cooler too!If someone has one of these well regarded, 1200w, ATX 3.0 PSUs let me know!- Two makers of high end modular flight sim gear, VKB's top of the line base is their Gunfighter lineup and I'm interested in the MK III version (native or if you bought a MK2 and upgraded it to MK3 etc) base, preferably with all accessories (ie both avia and space cams). Tabletop version is fine, but the extensions are great too so long as the tabletop "base" is included as well. . As for the grip (aka the actual joystick thing) I'm most interested in either the Kosmosima space combat grip Premium model, or the new and relatively rare MCG Ultimate w/twist . I'll also consider buying JUST the base if you have different grips or have sold them etc. For Virpil, I'm looking into their higher end MongoosT-50CM2 base w/ Constellation Alpha grip (either Left or Right), and the CM3 Thottle. To some reading this it may seem like gobbledygook but if you own the hardware, it will make sense!- particularly interested in the S8's lower left chamber side 360mm rad mount and HDD cage (which I believe are unique to the S8; the side rad mount definitely is) as well as the pedestal itself (obviously exclusively made for the S8) and stuff for use within it ( HDD cages, pump, PSU, and radiator mounts etc. Not exclusive). Also open to FlexBay items.