Intel graphics and LG 27GL850-B flickering at 144hetz?

So I sold my old video card to make way for this Thursdays 3080. I am using my integrated graphics right now via display port. What I noticed with my LG monitor is that if the refresh rate is at 144hertz, I will get really bad flicking. But set the refresh rate to 120hertz, the picture is smooth and looks good.



What is going on here? I disabled freesync on the monitor, disabled power saving. Is this something with the cable? It came with the monitor.



Also I noticed when having the OSD up on the monitor the refresh rate was dropping to 72hertz then back to 144. Very odd. What could my issue be?