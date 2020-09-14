Intel graphics and LG 27GL850-B flickering at 144hertz?

So I sold my old video card to make way for this Thursdays 3080. I am using my integrated graphics right now via display port. What I noticed with my LG monitor is that if the refresh rate is at 144hertz, I will get really bad flickering. But set the refresh rate to 120hertz, the picture is smooth and looks good.



What is going on here? I disabled freesync on the monitor, disabled power saving. Is this something with the cable? It came with the monitor.



Also I noticed when having the OSD up on the monitor the refresh rate was dropping to 72hertz then back to 144. Very odd. What could my issue be? This never happened with my 2060. Everything worked fine.