Intel FRED Suffers A Late "Incompatible Change" To The Architecture

“Intel FRED has been a long time coming with the initial public specification in 2022 and since then there has been work across the Linux kernel and compiler toolchains for preparing for the Flexible Return Event Delivery architecture and the new CPU instructions. There's been the Linux kernel support upstreamed back in Linux 6.9 but now there is an important incompatible change needed prior to Intel CPUs shipping with FRED.”
Source: https://www.phoronix.com/news/Intel-FRED-Incompatible-ENDBR64
