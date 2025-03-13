Intel Foundry Shake-Up: TSMC Proposes Shared Takeover with Chip Giants

Lakados said: The Intel Foundry Services plan already is fucked, since announcing their plans for it in 2021 they have sunk nearly $100B into making it happen, now 4 years in they have no customers lined up, inadequate design software, and a merry-go-round of management has left it a chaotic mess with no proper direction.

Intel tried to break into the market to compete with TSMC and Samsung to manufacture other people's silicon, but Intel has failed to meet every deadline and every metric they set for themselves.

To add insult to injury, when Samsung's advanced nodes were failing and their customers jumped ship, they looked over Intel's offerings and found them wanting, then partnered up with TSMC, leaving Intel in a position where they now need to actively look to poach TSMC's customers.

But Intel is offering a lesser quality node, with inadequate design software and no guarantees, the big customers they needed to win contracts for aren't willing to bet their companies on Intel's fab plans.

Even if Intel managed to sign a huge contract for a future product today, by the time that product is designed for the Intel nodes, tested, and validated, it could be a year or more before that product hits the market, there is a significant chance that Intel would declare bankruptcy before it even released.

The latest estimates put 1/3 for Intel to declare bankruptcy in the next 2 years unless they can shake things up dramatically. This is a desperate-times call for desperate-measures situation.

Intel needs to find a way to make their fabs profitable yesterday, but Intel can't sell them outright because the government contracts that keep them afloat severely limit who could own them and those who could have no interest in entering that market, so Intel needs partners who know how to operate a fab but aren't interesting in a majority stake, essentially that leaves TSMC as the only viable option, and even TSMC isn't keen on doing that job alone. Click to expand...

All very true.Also why I don't see any of the players investing, tying their fortunes to an Intel fab turn around.Can TSMC take it over and run it better then Intel, sure. Will they run it as real competition to themselves? Why would they.I think the CEO they are bringing in makes lots of sense. On the other hand why bring a guy in that has lots of experience with design software and needs there and probably has a good idea of how Intel could fit into that. If your just going to turn around and hand control of that side of the business to the competition.Intel fabs is feeling more and more like Global foundries. Intel however should be able to benefit from a little public money to help out IF they can provide a real plan that might work. I see them doing it themselves headed by someone who should know who to hire to make it happen. Then to turn it over to the competition with a crazy hope they would for bring you to their level. All for a minority stake in the outcome.Intel is going to need some luck... and they are going to have to start really going after lesser silicon contracts. It might not be sexy but that is what saved global foundries. Intel may be able to take a step back then take a step forward. What they can't do is continue to behave like they are TSMCs competition. The market disagrees and there isn't anything they can do about that.