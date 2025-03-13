Intel Foundry Shake-Up: TSMC Proposes Shared Takeover with Chip Giants

P

philb2

2[H]4U
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
2,773
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has offered a share in its proposed acquisition of Intel’s chip foundries to NVIDIA, Broadcom, and AMD, sources told Reuters. The Taiwanese chipmaker intends to oversee the operations of Intel’s fab division, but aims to retain less than 50% ownership and is seeking multiple partners for the deal.

According to the anonymous sources, Intel does not want to sell its chip design house separately from the foundry division, which manufactures custom chips for its customers. Intel executives are also divided on whether striking any deal is a good idea.


Challenges in potential TSMC-Intel partnership

TSMC has its own demands when it comes to the joint venture, as it wants any potential investors to also be Intel advanced-manufacturing customers. It did pitch to Qualcomm in the early stages, but the company has since exited discussions, sources said.


The sources added that any manufacturing partnership between TSMC and Intel would be difficult and costly in practice, as they use very different processes, materials, and tool setups when making their chips. Managing trade secrets between the two companies would pose another significant hurdle.


Intel, TSMC, Nvidia, AMD, and Qualcomm declined Reuters’ requests for comment, while the White House and Broadcom did not respond.


The pitch to NVIDIA, Broadcom, and AMD was reportedly made before TSMC announced earlier this month that it would invest an additional $100 billion building data centres in the U.S., bringing total spending to $160 billion. It dubbed this the “largest single foreign direct investment in U.S. history.”

U.S. President Donald Trump encouraged TSMC to assist in pulling Intel out of its slump, according to the Reuters sources, by taking over some of Intel’s U.S. chipmaking factories. He is keen to revive the former U.S. manufacturing icon while strengthening domestic production, so he does not want any part of Intel to be fully foreign-owned, the sources added.


https://www.techrepublic.com/articl...reshworks_&utm_term=daily-tech-insider-active
 
Last edited:
TSMC isn't wrong in wanting the partners to be clients; TSMC has forgotten more about dealing with other companies than Intel ever bothered to learn.
I can remember quite vividly previous workings with Intel, and it was very much their way or the highway; even if they were wrong, it was like trying to argue with my mother-in-law.

Intel has a lot of fabs and I think it would be fantastic if they could get a bunch of partners on board, having the ability to make memory, along side processors, or anything else would be great.

Intel doesn't have a fab problem, they have a management problem and TSMC would know a thing or two about fixing that, they are cutthroat for lack of a better term.
 
Pepsi bottling operations have fallen on hard times. Coke is being asked to buy 49% of Pepsi bottling to help get them back on track....
Oh and Coke is also looking to bring in Keurig, Danone, Rauch Fruchtsäfte, and AB InBev in on the deal.

I really don't see how letting your ONLY competitor buy half your business, and RUN it makes any bloody sense at all. Sure they would like to bring in the customers directly? OK what does that solve. Is TSMC still not going to want their business in their "real" fabs? Unless someone explains what I'm missing I don't understand how this helps Intel in anyway. I can see how it helps TSMC. All of a sudden they are the good guys that have a lot less to worry about in terms of market access, and they can probably pull up on any crazy US expansion of their own.
 
ChadD said:
Pepsi bottling operations have fallen on hard times. Coke is being asked to buy 49% of Pepsi bottling to help get them back on track....
Oh and Coke is also looking to bring in Keurig, Danone, Rauch Fruchtsäfte, and AB InBev in on the deal.

I really don't see how letting your ONLY competitor buy half your business, and RUN it makes any bloody sense at all. Sure they would like to bring in the customers directly? OK what does that solve. Is TSMC still not going to want their business in their "real" fabs? Unless someone explains what I'm missing I don't understand how this helps Intel in anyway. I can see how it helps TSMC. All of a sudden they are the good guys that have a lot less to worry about in terms of market access, and they can probably pull up on any crazy US expansion of their own.
Click to expand...
Intels problem is the Fabs are worth more than the rest of Intel by a lot, Intel no longer commands enough of a market to utilize them all. Intel absolutely must get 3’rd parties onboard using their fabs if it wants to survive.

Intel’s management has 0 experience working with 3’rd parties in a collaborative manner, a commanding manner sure but nothing collaborative and certainly not where they are taking direction.

Intel is currently in a place where they essentially need to fire 90% of their management and replace 50% of them with completely new hires. They also then need to work with various 3’rd parties to develop the tools they need to use Intels fabs.

Intel needs to become TSMC like, but they don’t have the time, money, or resources to do it on their own.
IFS could have worked, but Intel was too slow getting there, and now they don’t have the money or resources to see it through. They are in the same position AMD was in back when they still owned their fabs, they are a noose around their neck and they can’t utilize them as they need too.
 
I get the talk about big ego and so on, but having AMD/TSMC owning a part of your foundry even for a regular ego company must be a big deal.

That said, the 3 big automaker co-own a lot of stuff all over the place I think in the modern days... (co-owning transmission plant and what not) and in some market they co-own assembly factory.

But that quite the line to cross, first line knowledge to TSMC-AMD to a lot of your stuff (for the same reason Nvidia-AMD-Apple could hesitate to use Intel foundry, intel would hesitate to have their foundry being partly run by them).

It is a lot of capital and a lot of the best know how, so I could understand the appeal, but if Intel18 work well and good sign on the advanced packaging I would also understand the hesitation.
 
Lakados said:
Intels problem is the Fabs are worth more than the rest of Intel by a lot, Intel no longer commands enough of a market to utilize them all. Intel absolutely must get 3’rd parties onboard using their fabs if it wants to survive.

Intel’s management has 0 experience working with 3’rd parties in a collaborative manner, a commanding manner sure but nothing collaborative and certainly not where they are taking direction.

Intel is currently in a place where they essentially need to fire 90% of their management and replace 50% of them with completely new hires. They also then need to work with various 3’rd parties to develop the tools they need to use Intels fabs.

Intel needs to become TSMC like, but they don’t have the time, money, or resources to do it on their own.
IFS could have worked, but Intel was too slow getting there, and now they don’t have the money or resources to see it through. They are in the same position AMD was in back when they still owned their fabs, they are a noose around their neck and they can’t utilize them as they need too.
Click to expand...
Sure I get the issues they face.
If the solution however is HIRE your competition to do it for you.
I'm sorry your Fucked.
It might be risky but Intel MUST do this alone. AMD already got out of fabs why would they get back in to save THEIR competitor. Nvidia has zero experience on the other end of Fab as a company... again why would they jump in to save a competitor. (to be clear as a stock holder, all be it a minor one in both AMD and Nvidia. They go and buy a major chunk of their competitors they are not operating in share holder interests)

The solution can't be hire your direct competition to run this for you. Can AMD and Nvidia use more operational fabs? Sure. Having said that why would they want to bail out a company that is looking to compete directly in all products with them. I don't see this as an upside for them either. AMD and Nvidia would be better off working directly with companies like Samsung, who is no future threat to them.
 
Last edited:
Problem with Intel fabs is they don't really have the trust of external customers considering all the problems they have had which certainly didn't help Intel over the last decade.
 
Sir Beregond said:
Problem with Intel fabs is they don't really have the trust of external customers considering all the problems they have had which certainly didn't help Intel over the last decade.
Click to expand...
Sure but maybe they can sucker them into a 49% ownership stake. That's the ticket. :)
 
LukeTbk said:
Top right has a Toggle BB code (the little brackets), it let you manually remove headers or font tag.
Click to expand...
Ctrl shift v will usually do "paste as plain text" with no formatting on modem browsers.
 
ChadD said:
Sure I get the issues they face.
If the solution however is HIRE your competition to do it for you.
I'm sorry your Fucked.
It might be risky but Intel MUST do this alone. AMD already got out of fabs why would they get back in to save THEIR competitor. Nvidia has zero experience on the other end of Fab as a company... again why would they jump in to save a competitor. (to be clear as a stock holder, all be it a minor one in both AMD and Nvidia. They go and buy a major chunk of their competitors they are not operating in share holder interests)

The solution can't be hire your direct competition to run this for you. Can AMD and Nvidia use more operational fabs? Sure. Having said that why would they want to bail out a company that is looking to compete directly in all products with them. I don't see this as an upside for them either. AMD and Nvidia would be better off working directly with companies like Samsung, who is no future threat to them.
Click to expand...
The Intel Foundry Services plan already is fucked, since announcing their plans for it in 2021 they have sunk nearly $100B into making it happen, now 4 years in they have no customers lined up, inadequate design software, and a merry-go-round of management has left it a chaotic mess with no proper direction.
Intel tried to break into the market to compete with TSMC and Samsung to manufacture other people's silicon, but Intel has failed to meet every deadline and every metric they set for themselves.
To add insult to injury, when Samsung's advanced nodes were failing and their customers jumped ship, they looked over Intel's offerings and found them wanting, then partnered up with TSMC, leaving Intel in a position where they now need to actively look to poach TSMC's customers.
But Intel is offering a lesser quality node, with inadequate design software and no guarantees, the big customers they needed to win contracts for aren't willing to bet their companies on Intel's fab plans.
Even if Intel managed to sign a huge contract for a future product today, by the time that product is designed for the Intel nodes, tested, and validated, it could be a year or more before that product hits the market, there is a significant chance that Intel would declare bankruptcy before it even released.
The latest estimates put 1/3 for Intel to declare bankruptcy in the next 2 years unless they can shake things up dramatically. This is a desperate-times call for desperate-measures situation.
Intel needs to find a way to make their fabs profitable yesterday, but Intel can't sell them outright because the government contracts that keep them afloat severely limit who could own them and those who could have no interest in entering that market, so Intel needs partners who know how to operate a fab but aren't interesting in a majority stake, essentially that leaves TSMC as the only viable option, and even TSMC isn't keen on doing that job alone.
 
Lakados said:
The Intel Foundry Services plan already is fucked, since announcing their plans for it in 2021 they have sunk nearly $100B into making it happen, now 4 years in they have no customers lined up, inadequate design software, and a merry-go-round of management has left it a chaotic mess with no proper direction.
Intel tried to break into the market to compete with TSMC and Samsung to manufacture other people's silicon, but Intel has failed to meet every deadline and every metric they set for themselves.
To add insult to injury, when Samsung's advanced nodes were failing and their customers jumped ship, they looked over Intel's offerings and found them wanting, then partnered up with TSMC, leaving Intel in a position where they now need to actively look to poach TSMC's customers.
But Intel is offering a lesser quality node, with inadequate design software and no guarantees, the big customers they needed to win contracts for aren't willing to bet their companies on Intel's fab plans.
Even if Intel managed to sign a huge contract for a future product today, by the time that product is designed for the Intel nodes, tested, and validated, it could be a year or more before that product hits the market, there is a significant chance that Intel would declare bankruptcy before it even released.
The latest estimates put 1/3 for Intel to declare bankruptcy in the next 2 years unless they can shake things up dramatically. This is a desperate-times call for desperate-measures situation.
Intel needs to find a way to make their fabs profitable yesterday, but Intel can't sell them outright because the government contracts that keep them afloat severely limit who could own them and those who could have no interest in entering that market, so Intel needs partners who know how to operate a fab but aren't interesting in a majority stake, essentially that leaves TSMC as the only viable option, and even TSMC isn't keen on doing that job alone.
Click to expand...
All very true.
Also why I don't see any of the players investing, tying their fortunes to an Intel fab turn around.
Can TSMC take it over and run it better then Intel, sure. Will they run it as real competition to themselves? Why would they.
I think the CEO they are bringing in makes lots of sense. On the other hand why bring a guy in that has lots of experience with design software and needs there and probably has a good idea of how Intel could fit into that. If your just going to turn around and hand control of that side of the business to the competition.

Intel fabs is feeling more and more like Global foundries. Intel however should be able to benefit from a little public money to help out IF they can provide a real plan that might work. I see them doing it themselves headed by someone who should know who to hire to make it happen. Then to turn it over to the competition with a crazy hope they would for bring you to their level. All for a minority stake in the outcome.

Intel is going to need some luck... and they are going to have to start really going after lesser silicon contracts. It might not be sexy but that is what saved global foundries. Intel may be able to take a step back then take a step forward. What they can't do is continue to behave like they are TSMCs competition. The market disagrees and there isn't anything they can do about that.
 
Lakados said:
Intels problem is the Fabs are worth more than the rest of Intel by a lot, Intel no longer commands enough of a market to utilize them all. Intel absolutely must get 3’rd parties onboard using their fabs if it wants to survive.

Intel’s management has 0 experience working with 3’rd parties in a collaborative manner, a commanding manner sure but nothing collaborative and certainly not where they are taking direction.

Intel is currently in a place where they essentially need to fire 90% of their management and replace 50% of them with completely new hires. They also then need to work with various 3’rd parties to develop the tools they need to use Intels fabs.

Intel needs to become TSMC like, but they don’t have the time, money, or resources to do it on their own.
IFS could have worked, but Intel was too slow getting there, and now they don’t have the money or resources to see it through. They are in the same position AMD was in back when they still owned their fabs, they are a noose around their neck and they can’t utilize them as they need too.
Click to expand...
If Intel had the time, money, or resources to become more like TSMC in dealing with third party customers for fabs... then Intel would still stubbornly and hubristically refuse to change anything.
 
ChadD said:
All very true.
Also why I don't see any of the players investing, tying their fortunes to an Intel fab turn around.
Can TSMC take it over and run it better then Intel, sure. Will they run it as real competition to themselves? Why would they.
I think the CEO they are bringing in makes lots of sense. On the other hand why bring a guy in that has lots of experience with design software and needs there and probably has a good idea of how Intel could fit into that. If your just going to turn around and hand control of that side of the business to the competition.

Intel fabs is feeling more and more like Global foundries. Intel however should be able to benefit from a little public money to help out IF they can provide a real plan that might work. I see them doing it themselves headed by someone who should know who to hire to make it happen. Then to turn it over to the competition with a crazy hope they would for bring you to their level. All for a minority stake in the outcome.

Intel is going to need some luck... and they are going to have to start really going after lesser silicon contracts. It might not be sexy but that is what saved global foundries. Intel may be able to take a step back then take a step forward. What they can't do is continue to behave like they are TSMCs competition. The market disagrees and there isn't anything they can do about that.
Click to expand...
Well I’m assuming that TSMC would be negotiating a management contract, and licensing for their software, so they would get paid to manage the plant, paid for the use of their software, and would also get a cut of the profits by being a partial owner. So not so much competing with themselves as getting the lions share of their biggest competitors profits.

TSMC could use it as an opportunity to expand their offerings with very little risk to themselves.

It could be the thing they need to face what China is bringing to the table, China is looking to usurp the market by targeting the 90% of the market still using old nodes. Should they succeed then they could make things very hard for TSMC.

So could a TSMC/Intel partnership get to that 90% before China does? Could TSMC work with Intel for patent agreements to improve their own packaging options? And expand their availability at the same time.

Could you imagine a chip with TSMC stacked cache and the Intel L4 Adamantine cash as well??
 
Lakados said:
Intel needs to become TSMC like, but they don’t have the time, money, or resources to do it on their own.
Click to expand...
Here is the answer. Bring in Elon Musk and create a DOIE. Department of Intel Efficiency.
 
Rumours on top of rumours on top of rumours

Intel, TSMC recently discussed chipmaking joint venture, the Information reports​


April 3 (Reuters) - Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co have recently discussed a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture to operate the U.S. chipmaker's factories, the Information reported on Thursday, citing two people involved in the discussions.
TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, will take a 20% stake in the new company, the report said.

The White House and Commerce department officials have been pressing TSMC and Intel to strike a deal to resolve the long-running crisis at Intel, the report added.

Intel and TSMC declined to comment, while the White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

https://www.reuters.com/technology/...joint-venture-information-reports-2025-04-03/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top