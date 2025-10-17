  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Foundry Reportedly Secures 18A Order from Microsoft for Maia 2 Accelerator

"If the Maia 2 project achieves high yield and quick turnaround, Microsoft might consider utilizing other advanced Intel nodes, possibly including 18A-PT and 14A. Intel's 18A-PT process is designed for AI and HPC applications that require advanced multi-die architectures. This technology enhances the performance and efficiency of the 18A-P node by introducing specialized packaging improvements. Key features include a redesigned back-end metallization layer, through-silicon via capabilities for vertical pass-through and die-to-die connections, and support for advanced hybrid bonding interfaces with competitive pitch dimensions. These enhancements allow for highly scalable chiplet integration, so Microsoft could use advanced packaging in the future as well."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342003/...a-order-from-microsoft-for-maia-2-accelerator
 
