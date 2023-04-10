Intel Formally Retires the Gen 9 Graphics Architecture Powering "Skylake" iGPU

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,936
Weak old Gen 9 finally gone
"Intel Graphics formally retired the Gen 9 graphics architecture that powered iGPUs found in the company's 6th Gen Core processors. The company continues support for the Gen 9.5 architecture that powers 7th thru 10th Gen processors. With up to 24 EU (execution units), the iGPU provided basic display that met Windows 8/8.1 and Windows 10 WHQL logo requirements, and supported Direct3D DDI up to API level 11_0. This "retirement" means that Intel Graphics will no longer provide regular driver updates, but relegate support for a much lower update cadence that only ticks when there are critical security or stability issues to fix. The last regular driver for these iGPUs is version 31.0.101.2115."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307031/...9-graphics-architecture-powering-skylake-igpu
