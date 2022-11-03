Intel Finalizes 'Intel on Demand' Pay-As-You-Go Mechanism for CPUs

Pretty sketchy... and reminds me of what many car companies are doing where you buy a car but then have to pay extra to "unlock" features such as heated seats, etc. But, this may open the door to being able to find workarounds to "unofficially" enable some of these features.



And none of this is really unprecedented on the hardware side at least. For example, when you compare a Ryzen 5900X and a 5950X. They are literally the same, except the 5900X has two cores disabled on each CCD. In many cases that is because some of those cores didn't pass testing, but it's also done sometimes even to a fully functional chip just to fill demand where that demand exists. And we've had 2 decades now where Intel has released chips where basically the only difference is that one has hyper-threading enabled, and the other has it disabled. So what if you had these exact same hardware scenarios, but you could pay to enable those 2-4 extra cores, or pay to enable Hyper-threading? Would that be worse than where we are already at?