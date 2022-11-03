Intel Finalizes 'Intel on Demand' Pay-As-You-Go Mechanism for CPUs

Reminds of the Intel Upgrade Service. This can't be good.


1667513900561.png


"From previously uncovered beans about Intel's SDSi, or Intel On Demand if you prefer, we already know that the program enables access to the interface in the CPU to allow silicon features with an Authentication Key Certificate (AKC) and Capability Activation Payload (CAP) license. We also know that the program allows us to enable the specific feature on a particular CPU socket, not across all processors in the system or the data center itself.

Meanwhile, the fact that the software will need to discover which capabilities are physically supported by a processor and hide those not supported means that not all Intel Xeon Scalable 'Sapphire Rapids' processors will be created equal. Some CPU models may not gain support for certain features even by using Intel On Demand software.


Not all users will require AMX, DLB, DSA, IAA, and QAT at once. But which will be enabled by default on all SKUs and which will have to be activated using the IOD software is something that Intel will probably reveal on January 10, when it launches its next-generation Xeon Scalable CPUs officially."


https://www.tomshardware.com/news/intel-finalizes-intel-on-demand-pay-as-you-go-mechanism
 
Pretty sketchy... and reminds me of what many car companies are doing where you buy a car but then have to pay extra to "unlock" features such as heated seats, etc. But, this may open the door to being able to find workarounds to "unofficially" enable some of these features.

And none of this is really unprecedented on the hardware side at least. For example, when you compare a Ryzen 5900X and a 5950X. They are literally the same, except the 5900X has two cores disabled on each CCD. In many cases that is because some of those cores didn't pass testing, but it's also done sometimes even to a fully functional chip just to fill demand where that demand exists. And we've had 2 decades now where Intel has released chips where basically the only difference is that one has hyper-threading enabled, and the other has it disabled. So what if you had these exact same hardware scenarios, but you could pay to enable those 2-4 extra cores, or pay to enable Hyper-threading? Would that be worse than where we are already at?
 
Honestly, I look forward to it, I buy a fair amount of Xeons and navigating their SKU list for specific features is a PITA, being able to just buy something with a set of the new Sapphire Rapids chips in there and just purchasing some licensing for additional features rather than mixing and matching the actual CPU's is going to be easier for me in the long run and won't really change what I pay so if you are in enterprise procurement this is a win win.
 
I mean here is a list of the current Xeon suffix list that requires thought and mixing and matching and they are all different SKUs for Intel so they have to estimate demand and plan their production schedules accordingly.
https://www.intel.ca/content/www/ca...0059657/processors/intel-xeon-processors.html
Options1st Generation Intel® Xeon® Processors
(formerly Skylake)		2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Processors
(formerly Cascade Lake) 		3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Processors
(formerly Ice Lake-SP or Cooper Lake)
BN/AMinor electrical specification changes compared to non-B SKU of the same processor number (with no change to core count, frequencies, and features and no impact to platform thermal requirements)N/A
CN/AN/ASingle socket
FSupport for Fabric version of the processor that has an integrated Intel® Omni-Path ConnectorN/AN/A
HCustomized SKU for specific customers; details are Intel ConfidentialN/AProcessors for use in 4- or 8-socket configurations only. These processors were formerly codenamed Cooper Lake. All other 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (without the H suffix) are formerly codenamed Ice Lake and support 1- or 2-socket configurations. Cooper Lake and Ice Lake processors are not interchangeable within a system.
MLarge Memory Tier (See Memory Capacity table.)N/AProcessor specifications optimized for AI and media processing workloads.
NN/ASpecialized for Networking/Network Function Virtualization workloadsProcessor specifications optimized for communications/networking/NFV (Network Function(s) Virtualization) workloads and operating environments.
PSupport for integrated Intel® FPGA N/AProcessor specifications optimized for IaaS cloud environments such as orchestration efficiency in high-frequency VM environments.
QN/AN/ASupport for a liquid cooling solution. Temperature inlet to cold plate = 40°C. TTV ψca (case-to-fluid inlet resistance) = 0.06°C/W.
RN/ADesignates that a SKU has been refreshed from the prior generationN/A
SN/AOptimizations for Search Engine ProvidersSupport the maximum Intel® Software Guard Extensions (Intel® SGX) enclave capacity of 512GB (per processor) with up to 1TB Intel® SGX enclave capacity in a two-socket configuration. 8368Q also supports up to 512GB Intel® SGX enclave capacity.
TThermal and Long-Life Cycle SupportThermal and Long-Life Cycle SupportSupport for up to 10-year reliability and support for higher Tcase. These SKUs are often used in operating environments with long-life use requirements and require Network Equipment Building System (NEBS)–Thermal friendly specification support.
UN/ASingle Socket OptimizedSupported in one-socket configurations only. 8351N is also supported in a one-socket configuration only.
VN/AVirtual Machine (VM) Density Value SpecializedProcessors specification optimized for SaaS cloud environments.
YN/ASupport for Intel® Speed Select Technology - Performance Profile (Intel® SST-PP)Support for Intel® Speed Select Technology - Performance Profile (Intel® SST-PP) 2.0. In addition, 8352S, 5318S, 5318N, and 8352V SKUs also support Intel® Speed Select Technology – Performance Profile 2.0.
Suffix may follow indicating options



Suffix may follow indicating memory capacity

Memory Capacity1st Generation Intel® Xeon® Processors
(formerly Skylake) 		2nd Generation Intel® Xeon® Processors
(formerly Cascade Lake)		3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Processors
(formerly Cooper Lake - these SKUs have an H suffix)		3rd Generation Intel® Xeon® Processors
(formerly Ice Lake - these SKUs do not have an H suffix)
No SuffixUp to 768 GB per socketUp to 1 TB per socket
(except 9xxxx SKUs that support up to 3 TB per socket)		Up to 1.12 TB per socketUp to 6 TB per socket
LN/AUp to 4.5 TB per socketUp to 4.5 TB per socketN/A
MUp to 1.5 TB per socketN/AN/AN/A

This program replaces that list with a series of license codes to turn things on and off, much easier for everybody involved.
 
