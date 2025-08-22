  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Intel Expected to License Its Semiconductor Glass Substrate Technology

"The glass substrate market is gaining momentum, with Absolics (an SKC subsidiary) already starting prototype production at its Georgia plant, which has an annual capacity of 12,000 square meters. Absolics plans to complete mass production setup by the end of 2025 and becoming the first to commercialize the technology. Meanwhile Samsung is preparing to adopt glass substrate interposers for advanced chips by 2028 and has established a pilot line at its Sejong facility. Major players such as Samsung Electronics, AMD, Broadcom, and Amazon are looking to adopt this technology, so Intel's decision may reshape the competitive landscape while creating new opportunities for collaboration."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340210/...-its-semiconductor-glass-substrate-technology
 
