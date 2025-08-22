Intel Expected to License Its Semiconductor Glass Substrate Technology

erek
"The glass substrate market is gaining momentum, with Absolics (an SKC subsidiary) already starting prototype production at its Georgia plant, which has an annual capacity of 12,000 square meters. Absolics plans to complete mass production setup by the end of 2025 and becoming the first to commercialize the technology. Meanwhile Samsung is preparing to adopt glass substrate interposers for advanced chips by 2028 and has established a pilot line at its Sejong facility. Major players such as Samsung Electronics, AMD, Broadcom, and Amazon are looking to adopt this technology, so Intel's decision may reshape the competitive landscape while creating new opportunities for collaboration."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340210/...-its-semiconductor-glass-substrate-technology
