Intel Exits Server Building Business Market

More intense streamlining

“"In line with Intel's continued efforts to prioritize investments in its IDM 2.0 strategy, we have made the difficult decision to exit our Data Center Solutions Group (DSG). As part of this plan, MiTAC, an edge-to-cloud IT solutions provider and longstanding ODM partner of DSG, will have the right to manufacture and sell products based on our designs. We are focused on ensuring the DSG team and its stakeholders are supported during this transition," Intel spokesperson said to ServeTheHome.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/307198/intel-exits-server-building-business-market-selling-it-to-mitac
 
