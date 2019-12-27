Intel Enthusiast-Grade K Processors in the Comet Lake-S Family Rumored to Feature 125 W TDP

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 27, 2019

    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Finally K-line processors leak out into the wild!

    "A leaked slide from momomo on Twitter shows, if real, that Intel's future enthusiast-grade CPUs (likely i5-10600K, i7-10700K and i9-10900K) will feature this 125 W TDP, while other launches in that family will make do with the more traditional 65 W TDP (interesting to see that Intel has some 10-core CPUs with 65 W TDP, the same as their current 9900, despite two more cores). A footnote on the leaked slide shows that these K processors can be configured for a 95 W TDP, but this would likely come at a significant cost to operating frequency. Intel seems to be bringing a knife to a gunfight (in terms of core counts and TDP) with AMD's Ryzen 3000 and perhaps Ryzen 4000 CPUs, should those and Intel's future offerings actually coexist in the market."

    https://www.techpowerup.com/262438/...et-lake-s-family-rumored-to-feature-125-w-tdp
     
    erek

    erek 2[H]4U

    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    If the 10980XE is any indicator, these CPU's should overclock pretty well. It may be possible to hit 5.0GHz on the 10 core part. You can almost do it on the 18c/36t 10980XE.
     
    Nightfire

    Nightfire [H]ard|Gawd

    125w on the 6 core part? It better have at least a 4.5 ghz base to justify that tdp. The 8 core will most likely be similar to the 4.0ghz base in the 9900ks. The 10 core will probably be closer to 3.7ghz base.
     
    Dan_D

    Dan_D [H]ard as it Gets

    The clocks will almost certainly be higher on the 125w TDP parts with low core counts. Where those will settle, I don't know.
     
