Intel Enters the Quantum Computing Horse Race With 12-Qubit Chip

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,095
Tight
“And IonQ Chief Executive Peter Chapman believes Intel's approach is too inflexible for practical, large-scale quantum computers. His company is developing ion trap machines that scoot charged atoms around, letting different qubits interact with each other for computation. Fixing qubits onto the surface of a chip drastically complicates computations, he said.
"What worked in computing in the past -- silicon-based processors -- is not the right solution for the age of quantum," Chapman said.
The deep disagreements about the best approach will perhaps be resolved as the machines evolve and grow larger. Intel's plans rely on its manufacturing advantage, tapping into its experience building some of the most complicated electronics devices on the planet.
"Not everybody has a fab like this in their back pocket," Clarke said.
Correction, 9:33 a.m. PT: This story misstated the particles out of which Intel makes qubits. It uses electrons.”
Source: https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing...ntum-computing-horse-race-with-12-qubit-chip/
“And IonQ Chief Executive Peter Chapman believes Intel's approach is too inflexible for practical, large-scale quantum computers. His company is developing ion trap machines that scoot charged atoms around, letting different qubits interact with each other for computation. Fixing qubits onto the surface of a chip drastically complicates computations, he said.
"What worked in computing in the past -- silicon-based processors -- is not the right solution for the age of quantum," Chapman said.
The deep disagreements about the best approach will perhaps be resolved as the machines evolve and grow larger. Intel's plans rely on its manufacturing advantage, tapping into its experience building some of the most complicated electronics devices on the planet.
"Not everybody has a fab like this in their back pocket," Clarke said.
Correction, 9:33 a.m. PT: This story misstated the particles out of which Intel makes qubits. It uses electrons.”
Source: https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing...ntum-computing-horse-race-with-12-qubit-chip/