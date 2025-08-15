Intel Enables Shared GPU Memory Override for iGPUs, Enables Larger Capacity

erek
“Intel's implementation mirrors AMD's Variable Graphics Memory feature for Ryzen AI platforms, which similarly reallocates system RAM to the GPU and has been demonstrated alongside driver-level enhancements, such as AFMF, to increase frame rates in specific titles. Both approaches exploit unified memory architectures to enlarge the effective VRAM pool; however, this is not a universal performance win. Some games will opportunistically load larger assets when more VRAM is available, which can blunt or even reverse the gains. Users must install Intel's latest driver and reboot to enable the override. Minimum RAM and platform requirements also apply. OEMs may expose similar options in BIOS, and manufacturers will publish guidance. However, for workloads that are always VRAM-limited, such as local LLMs, it is essential to have an option to extend the iGPU's memory capacity, allowing larger models to run without an internet connection.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339961/...ry-override-for-igpus-enables-larger-capacity
