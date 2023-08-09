Intel ‘Downfall’: Severe flaw in billions of CPUs leaks passwords and much more

Wow, that much performance hit, this is when I wish we had consumer protection laws that would force intel to cough up new CPUs not affected to replace those that are for those who are impacted by 50% performance hit, because you are not longer getting the product you paid for.

Makes you wonder how much intel knows about these side channel attacks and just shoved em under the rug to try and keep their performance crown....



But, in reality , to be exploited by this, and get actual useful data from it...seems very very difficult. I mean, a malicious actor could just buy some instances across multiple regions and providers and run their tools to exploit this sending out the data collected and see what they get...