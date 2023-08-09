Intel ‘Downfall’: Severe flaw in billions of CPUs leaks passwords and much more

CAD4466HK
“This vulnerability, identified as CVE-2022-40982, enables a user to access and steal data from other users who share the same computer. For instance, a malicious app obtained from an app store could use the Downfall attack to steal sensitive information like passwords, encryption keys, and private data such as banking details, personal emails, and messages. Similarly, in cloud computing environments, a malicious customer could exploit the Downfall vulnerability to steal data and credentials from other customers who share the same cloud computer.”
Intel is already providing microcode updates to plug the security hole. “Intel recommends that users of affected Intel Processors update to the latest version firmware provided by the system manufacturer that addresses these issues,” the company says.
This can lead to a loss of performance of up to 50 percent under certain circumstances, however, as Moghimi warns. Intel comments on the side effects of the microcode updates here. There’s an opt-out mechanism available to avoid applying the patch.
Both consumer and server processors from Intel show the gap. For consumers, all PCs or laptops with Intel Core processors of the 6th “Skylake” generation up to and including the 11th-gen “Tiger Lake” chips contain the vulnerability. This means that the vulnerability has existed since at least 2015, when Skylake was released.
Stolen from PCWorldIntel’s newer 12th-gen and 13th-gen Core processors are not affected.
The downfall vulnerability now discovered is reminiscent of the legendary Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities from 2018.
TL;DR
I wouldn't worry too much about this as long as you are not sharing your PC with the Taliban or Red October.