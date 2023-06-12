erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,970
Why don't the spoil us once in awhile? The Bulldozer had a Metal Tin even, i got one when i pre-ordered my FX-8120 Bulldozer from AMD
"The Core i9-13900K and Core i9-13900KS were shipped (until recently) in "Tier 4" boxes, but Intel's new cost and space saving drive has the two processors destined to sit in their "Tier 2" retail package which appears to be a standard folding paperboard carton (as seen containing Core i7 and lower end SKUs). The announcement included a set of preview renders, but actual boxed dimensions were not shared in the Product Change Notification (PCN) document. The new packaging regime looks smaller when compared to the older combination of a "premium silver tinted plastic wafer package" plus box sleeve. Team Blue will ultimately shave off a few bucks for themselves in the process, but there is no indication that these savings will be passed onto the end user. Tom's Hardware reckons that a late adjustment to retail packaging could foreshadow the arrival of a successor CPU range—Raptor Lake Refresh is speculated to form the next desktop lineup, since the future of Meteor Lake-S is alleged to be in a precarious state."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309968/intel-ditching-fancy-packaging-for-core-i9-13900k-i9-13900ks-cpus
"The Core i9-13900K and Core i9-13900KS were shipped (until recently) in "Tier 4" boxes, but Intel's new cost and space saving drive has the two processors destined to sit in their "Tier 2" retail package which appears to be a standard folding paperboard carton (as seen containing Core i7 and lower end SKUs). The announcement included a set of preview renders, but actual boxed dimensions were not shared in the Product Change Notification (PCN) document. The new packaging regime looks smaller when compared to the older combination of a "premium silver tinted plastic wafer package" plus box sleeve. Team Blue will ultimately shave off a few bucks for themselves in the process, but there is no indication that these savings will be passed onto the end user. Tom's Hardware reckons that a late adjustment to retail packaging could foreshadow the arrival of a successor CPU range—Raptor Lake Refresh is speculated to form the next desktop lineup, since the future of Meteor Lake-S is alleged to be in a precarious state."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309968/intel-ditching-fancy-packaging-for-core-i9-13900k-i9-13900ks-cpus