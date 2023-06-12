Intel Ditching Fancy Packaging for Core i9-13900K & i9-13900KS CPUs

Why don't the spoil us once in awhile? The Bulldozer had a Metal Tin even, i got one when i pre-ordered my FX-8120 Bulldozer from AMD

1686593145953.png

1686593183999.png

1686593199740.png


"The Core i9-13900K and Core i9-13900KS were shipped (until recently) in "Tier 4" boxes, but Intel's new cost and space saving drive has the two processors destined to sit in their "Tier 2" retail package which appears to be a standard folding paperboard carton (as seen containing Core i7 and lower end SKUs). The announcement included a set of preview renders, but actual boxed dimensions were not shared in the Product Change Notification (PCN) document. The new packaging regime looks smaller when compared to the older combination of a "premium silver tinted plastic wafer package" plus box sleeve. Team Blue will ultimately shave off a few bucks for themselves in the process, but there is no indication that these savings will be passed onto the end user. Tom's Hardware reckons that a late adjustment to retail packaging could foreshadow the arrival of a successor CPU range—Raptor Lake Refresh is speculated to form the next desktop lineup, since the future of Meteor Lake-S is alleged to be in a precarious state."

1686593310425.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309968/intel-ditching-fancy-packaging-for-core-i9-13900k-i9-13900ks-cpus
 
Was fancy packaging ever really an issue? How often do people keep packing material especially when it comes to PC building? Why?
 
SomeGiantIdiot said:
Was fancy packaging ever really an issue? How often do people keep packing material especially when it comes to PC building? Why?
Really common to keep electronic box ( Apple stuff, console, PC parts), if you resell the PC after it is nice for the buyers to see the box with all the items I guess.

It give the feeling that it would make reimbursement-warranty affair to some, maybe an outdated concept with the tradition to keep the receipt in the box, a natural place to old the extra motherboard-psu items, etc....
 
I always wanted them super high-end Review Kit packages and swag

remember the NVIDIA briefcases?

1686595501808.png
1686595511098.png

1686595533916.png

1686595560497.png
 
I'm all for ditching fancy packaging.

That's extra cost I'll never see again. Give me a CPU in a little brown box.

Of course, it's not exactly like they are going to be lowering pricing because they got rid of the stupid superflous packaging, but maybe - just maybe - it might help put off a price increase.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
I'm all for ditching fancy packaging.

That's extra cost I'll never see again. Give me a CPU in a little brown box.

Of course, it's not exactly like they are going to be lowering pricing because they got rid of the stupid superflous packaging, but maybe - just maybe - it might help put off a price increase.
The irony is that it will cost the exact same for the customer.
The only one saving on costs are the megacorps.
 
All big boxes do is waste space in my closet of warranty return packaging.

Good riddance.
 
Furious_Styles said:
Exactly. Just like the buyer saw no price savings when they changed from big game boxes to small ones.
haha, and when Apple used 17% less aluminum in the outer shell of the iPhone 8, the price certainly didn't come down at all.
The only good thing this does is cut down on excessive waste, but it isn't like a single megacorp actually cares about something like that aside from good PR.
 
