Intel discrete GPU struggles: won't compete against NVIDIA or AMD

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 19, 2019 at 12:58 AM.

    erek

    Fake news?

    "A new graphics card with a 25W TDP isn't going to get anywhere near even the lowest-end Radeon or GeForce graphics card from competitors to Intel in AMD and NVIDIA, and if DG1 is this bad at this long away from release -- Koduri won't look good at all. He was the man behind the failed launch of Radeon RX Vega under AMD and Radeon Technologies Group at the time, with the Reddit post continuing: "The real question now is should we expect to see Koduri still be working for Intel after Q3'20? If not, you can expect to never see DG2 make its way to a retail product"."

    Read more: https://www.tweaktown.com/news/6937...ruggles-compete-against-nvidia-amd/index.html
     
    IdiotInCharge

    Sounds like rumor-mongering to me.
     
    tangoseal

    Lol 25w tdp.... my trx40 chipset pulls that.
     
    5150Joker

    Sounds like a load of shit. Intels first gen will likely at best reach midrange levels but nothing as pathetic as 25W TDP.
     
    DeChache

    DG1 isn't supposed to compete with the higher end cards its more an APU esq product than anything.... That said I give it a 50/50 chance of ever coming to market in meaningful numbers
     
