Intel discontinues Arc A770 LE 16GB graphics cards, 8GB remains unaffected

https://www.techpowerup.com/310376/intel-discontinues-the-16gb-limited-edition-of-arc-a770

IMO, Intel better have something in the pipe to replace it. As it stands the Arc represents good value for what it is. One would think Intel wants to sell as many as possible? My crystal ball seems to be fuzzy at best in this regard; then again I don't work in tech, PCs are just a hobby of mine.
I understand this to be a discontinuation of the Made By Intel version of the 770 16GB. Not the discontinuation of the 770 16GB line. AIBs can still do it. Or am I totally off the mark?
 
As far as I understand, You are correct and was just about to comment the same thing.
 
