Intel Discloses New Details On Meteor Lake VPU Block, Lays Out Vision For Client AI

erek said:
Interesting

“Ultimately, Intel is expecting that AI-based workloads are going to transform the PC user experience. And whether or not that entirely happens, it’s enough to warrant the inclusion of hardware for the task in their next-generation of CPUs.”

Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1887...-lake-vpu-block-lays-out-vision-for-client-ai
There are a number of technologies that it could accelerate, call those technologies AI or whatever you want but they have real user experience improvements they deliver. Be it video upscaling, image editing, audio enhancements for reverb, or background noise cancelation, voice recognition for voice to text, or text to voice, local real-time language translation, context-aware spellcheck, etc... There are lots of little things we all use daily that are sending craploads of data (usually back to Google or Amazon) for processing that Intel and a number of other interested parties want to get back to being done locally.
 
