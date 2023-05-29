Intel Discloses New Details On Meteor Lake VPU Block, Lays Out Vision For Client AI

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,580
Interesting
“Ultimately, Intel is expecting that AI-based workloads are going to transform the PC user experience. And whether or not that entirely happens, it’s enough to warrant the inclusion of hardware for the task in their next-generation of CPUs.”
Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1887...-lake-vpu-block-lays-out-vision-for-client-ai
“Ultimately, Intel is expecting that AI-based workloads are going to transform the PC user experience. And whether or not that entirely happens, it’s enough to warrant the inclusion of hardware for the task in their next-generation of CPUs.”
Source: https://www.anandtech.com/show/1887...-lake-vpu-block-lays-out-vision-for-client-ai