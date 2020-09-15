erek
Supreme [H]ardness
Dec 19, 2005
6,308
"Videocardz says they have received an image for the block diagram on Intel's DG2, pointing towards a 189 mm² die area for the 384 EU version. Looking at component density, it seems that this particular diagram may refer to an MXM design, commonly employed as a discrete notebook solution. 6 total GDDR6 chips are seen in the diagram, thus pointing towards a memory density of 6 GB and the aforementioned 192-bit bus. Other specs that have turned up in the meantime point towards a USB-C interface being available for the DG2, which could either point towards a Thunderbolt 4-supporting design, or something like Virtual Link."
https://www.techpowerup.com/272192/intel-dg2-discrete-xe-graphics-block-diagram-surfaces